R3 Stem Cell Introduces Top Notch Immunotherapy In Mexico

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Stem Cell is now offering the highest grade immunotherapy with Natural Killer Cell Therapy in Tijuana Mexico. The immunotherapy works exceptionally well for several cancer treatments along with prevention too.

For most cancer and viruses, NK Cell Immunotherapy is performed with an intravenous infusion. Only for a solid tumor do the doctors inject directly for better results. And for neurological issues, the providers will perform intrathecal injections so tens of millions of NK Cells can safely reach the central nervous system.

The types of cancers that immunotherapy works well for include:

.Leukemia

.Lymphoma

.Breast Cancer

.Lung Cancer

.Melanoma

.Bladder Cancer

.Liver Cancer

.Head and Neck Cancers

.Colorectal Cancer

.Cervical Cancer

.Ovarian Cancer

.Uterine Cancer

.Pancreatic Cancer

.Gastric and Renal Cancer

.Multiple Myeloma

.Blood Cancers

.Cancer Prevention

R3 Stem Cell's scientists spent five years developing the immunotherapy biologics and protocols. According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA,“We needed to make sure the biologics were both extremely effective and safe. This time allowed our scientists to fully test production, quality control and clinical effectiveness.”

So how does Natural Killer Cell therapy work? Known as NK Cells, they are naturally present in the body and serve a vital role for one's immune system. As part of the innate immune response, they attack cancer cells or viruses that they encounter. NK Cells evaluate cells to make sure they are supposed to be present. If not, they will eliminate the cell as a threat.

Because viruses and cancer cells do not have MHC Type 1 markers, the NK Cells have a very easy decision to make and eliminate them. Normally, this happens many times a day in immunocompetent individuals to prevent infection or a cancer from developing.

However, at times a cancer may override one's inherent capability with NK Cells to proliferate. What R3 Stem Cell's immunotherapy treatment does with NK Cells is to infuse a very large amount of donor NK Cells to facilitate cancer cell elimination.

R3 Stem Cell's immunotherapy in Mexico consists of either a three or five day NK stay. Infusions include 100 million NK cells at each setting along with intervening days of stem cells and multivitamin infusions. Hotel stay is included. R3's immunotherapy lab is located on site, so the NK Cells do not need to be frozen, and patients are welcome to see the lab and meet the team scientists.

Why does R3's immunotherapy program use donor NK Cells? When a person has a significant viral infection or a cancer, one's native NK Cell counts are very low. So harvesting them for culture is often problematic. The donor NK Cell program permits very high amounts of NK Cells being developed without having to deal with the inadequate inherent numbers present.

Thankfully, the donor NK Cells are extremely effective, while also being very safe. The most prevalent side effects seen include low grade fever, lightheadedness, dizziness, chills, nausea. These are all temporary side effects and MUCH better tolerated than those seen with chemotherapy.

Added Dr. Greene,“The goal with the NK Cell immunotherapy for cancer in Mexico is to augment results of traditional cancer treatments, not fully replace them. And with the side effect profile being so low with the immunotherapy, it's a fantastic option for people to consider!”

For over 10 years, R3 Stem Cell has been at the forefront of regenerative therapies with clinics in seven countries and over 25,000 procedures performed. The same high level of precision processing occurs with the NK Cell treatments as with the stem cells. R3 also offers the busiest stem cell clinics in Mexico . Patients can rest assured the highest level of screening and testing is performed to make sure the biologics are safe for treatment.

R3 Stem Cell offers free consultations for those interested in Natural Killer Cell immunotherapy . Simply call +1 (844) 4NK-CELL or email ... to set one up.

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

R3 Stem Cell

+1 888-988-0515

