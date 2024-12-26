Zotter Chocolates US Introduces Biofekt Hearts: A Love Letter To Organic Chocolate Craftsmanship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Limited Edition Biofekt Hearts Feature Twelve Unique Pralines Crafted with Organic and Fair Trade Ingredients, Available in the U.S. Only This Winter

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zotter Chocolates US is proud to announce the launch of its exquisite Biofekt collection, featuring a limited edition heart-shaped box of artisanal organic pralines. This Valentine's season, chocolate lovers can experience the perfect fusion of tradition, sustainability, and innovative flavors through these meticulously handcrafted confections.The name "Biofekt" cleverly combines the German word "Bio" (organic) with "Konfekt" (confections), representing Zotter's commitment to organic certification and artisanal excellence. Each heart-shaped box contains 12 handmade organic chocolate pralines, thoughtfully curated to showcase unique flavor combinations and textures."The Biofekt collection represents our dedication to both sustainability and extraordinary taste experiences," says Barbara Dolleschal, General Manager at Zotter Chocolates US. "Every praline is crafted using 100% certified organic and fair trade ingredients, ensuring that our commitment to quality extends from farm to finished product."Due to the delicate nature of these artisanal pralines and to maintain their exceptional quality, the Biofekt collection will be available exclusively during the winter months. This seasonal availability ensures that these handcrafted chocolates reach customers in perfect condition, protected from warm temperatures that could compromise their exquisite taste and texture.The limited-edition Biofekt Heart box features an impressive array of twelve distinct varieties, including innovative vegan options:- Hemp Bonbon (Vegan)- Strawberry Endorphin- Caramel Endorphin- Pumpkin Seeds Endorphin- Orange-Passion Fruit Endorphin- Hazelnut Praline Cube- Almond Praline Cube- Wild Berry- Crispy Rice and Almond (Vegan)- Coconut Marzipan (Vegan)- Currant Lavender Pot- Vanilla + CrispsTrue to Zotter's environmental commitment, the collection features organic plastic inlays for the chocolate boxes, minimizing environmental impact while maintaining product quality.The Biofekt Heart collection is available for $34.99 exclusively through Zotter's online platform during the winter season. With its elegant presentation and exceptional quality, it makes an ideal gift for Valentine's Day or any special winter occasion worthy of extraordinary chocolate.About Zotter Chocolates Zotter Chocolates is a renowned organic chocolate manufacturer committed to fair trade practices and sustainable production methods. The company's dedication to quality, innovation, and ethical sourcing has established it as a leader in the premium chocolate market.For more information about Biofekt Hearts or to place an order, please visit /product/zotter-biofekt-heart/

