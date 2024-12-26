Russia Rebuffs Trump’S Ceasefire Call, Signals Openness To Broader Peace Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the Ukraine conflict enters its third year, maneuvering intensifies. Russia rejected President-elect Donald Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire but expressed willingness to negotiate a comprehensive peace deal.



Russian Foreign Sergei Lavrov dismissed the ceasefire proposal, stating it would allow Ukraine to rearm. Instead, he emphasized the need for legally binding agreements addressing Russia's security concerns.



Trump, set to take office on January 20, pledged to swiftly end the war. His designated Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, claimed both sides were ready for peace talks. However, Russia 's demands remain substantial.



Moscow seeks recognition of its control over occupied territories, Ukraine's neutrality, and limitations on its military. Putin ally Konstantin Malofeyev suggested a "50-50" chance of an agreement with Trump, contingent on addressing broader geopolitical issues.







Ukraine remains cautious. President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need for security guarantees before any negotiations. The country fears a weak ceasefire could collapse, leading to renewed Russian aggression.



Trump's approach has raised concerns among allies and security experts. His suggestions of reducing military aid to Ukraine and reconsidering NATO membership have sparked debate about the future of Western support.



As diplomatic efforts intensify, the international community faces the challenge of balancing competing interests. The outcome could reshape European security and global power dynamics for years to come.

MENAFN26122024007421016031ID1109033334