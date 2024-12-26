'History Will Be Kinder To Me' Remembering Former PM Manmohan Singh Through His 5 Powerful Statements

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Prime Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 in New Delhi. Singh was 92.



Singh retired from Rajya Sabha in April 2024, after serving 33 years in the Indian Parliament. Singh is often credited for opening the Indian to global competition. Singh was Prime Minister of the Congress-led UPA for two terms between 2004 and 2014.

| Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away: India loses its 'economy architect'

His last years in prime minister's office were marred with scandals and inflation, with many in the opposition calling him a 'weak' PM. In 2014, Congress-led UPA government under Singh was defeated, paving way for Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister of the Bhartiya Janata Party-led-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dispensation.

PM Modi won record third term in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 held in April-June.

Singh never won Lok Sabha elections. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the first time by the Congress party in October 1991, four months after he became the Union Finance Minister . He represented Assam for five terms in the Rajya Sabha and shifted to Rajasthan in 2019, his last term that ended on in April this year.

The law requires a Prime Minister or a Union Minister to be a member of either of the houses in the Parliament- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In one of the Parliament Sessions in August last year, Manmohan Singh was hailed for attending the session on wheelchair despite his ill health.

Here are the five famous statements by the former PM.