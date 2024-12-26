Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Poised To Close Year With Noteworthy Performance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Center
Turkiye's entrepreneurship ecosystem has successfully increased
its investment volume, sectoral diversity, and the number of women
entrepreneurs significantly in 2024. In the first nine months of
this year, domestic ventures received investments totaling $709
million, with fintech startups attracting the highest investment of
$182.3 million.
Turkiye's entrepreneurship ecosystem is poised to close the year
with a noteworthy performance. In 2024, the ecosystem demonstrated
significant growth in investment volume, sectoral diversity, and
the rising participation of women entrepreneurs. During the first
nine months, domestic ventures received $709 million in 388
investment rounds. Of these investments, 81% went to nine startups,
each receiving more than $20 million, totaling $577 million. Among
the sectors, fintech stood out prominently. In 2024, fintech
startups garnered $182.3 million, marking the highest investment
amount of all time. Significant fintech startups like Colendi,
Dgpays, Midas, and Sipay played a crucial role in achieving this
success.
The gaming sector also showed an impressive performance this
year. In the first nine months of 2024, gaming startups in Turkiye
received $70.9 million in investments through 16 different deals.
With these investments, Turkiye ranked second in Europe for gaming
sector investments and became the leader in the MENA region in
terms of both the number of deals and investment size.
Additionally, the TÜBİTAK BiGG Fund has made a substantial
contribution to the entrepreneurship ecosystem, providing financing
for 228 out of a total of 247 pre-seed agreements throughout 2024.
This made Turkiye the top country in Europe for pre-seed
investments.
Moreover, the role of women entrepreneurs in the
entrepreneurship ecosystem is rapidly increasing. In the first nine
months of 2024, investments in women-led ventures reached their
highest level in the past five years. With 111 deals, 29% of total
investments were directed to ventures managed by women
entrepreneurs. As of 2024, 31% of ventures in Turkiye are managed
by women entrepreneurs.
The diversity of ventures in Turkiye is growing each year.
Sector-wise, the service sector encompasses 44.1% of the ventures,
the trade sector accounts for 36%, the industrial sector for 12.3%,
and the construction sector for 7.6%. In terms of employment, 28.7%
of the jobs provided by ventures are in the industrial sector,
28.4% in the service sector, 25.9% in the trade sector, and 17% in
the construction sector. The data shows that ventures in Turkiye
are largely concentrated in the service and trade sectors.
