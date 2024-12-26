War Update: 114 Clashes Recorded So Far, Fiercest Battles Seen In Kurakhove, Pokrovsk Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 114 combat engagements have been reported along the frontlines since day-start on Thursday, December 26, as battles are still in progress in six directions, the fiercest ones in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground and taking measures to prevent an enemy breakthrough.

Russian actively employ artillery and aviation. The areas of Oleksandrivka, Potapivka, Porozka, Fotovyzh, Bachivsk, Yanivka, Vovkivka, Seredyno-Buda, Petrushivka, and Turya in Sumy region, as well as Tymonovychi, Popivka, Hremiach and Zarichia in Chernihiv region, and Vidrozhdske in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire.

The invaders launched unguided missile strikes on Oleksandrivka and Popivka in Sumy region, as well as on Hraniv in Kharkiv region.

Kharkiv axis: two combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Kupiansk axis: the Defense Forces repelled six assaults near Zapadne, Lozova, and Kruhlyakivka, while two combat clashes are underway.

Lyman axis: Russian troops are attacking in the areas of Kopanky, Cherneschyna, Novoserhiivka, Platonivka, Zelenyi Hai, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Serebrianka Forest, and Hryhorivka. A total of 18 clashes have been recorded in this section of the front since day-stary, four of which are in progress.

Siversk axis: the invaders have already attacked three times in the Bilohorivka area. The defense forces have successfully repelled all attacks.

Toretsk axis: the Russian army eight times attacked Ukrainian positions near Diliivka and Toretsk while two clashes are going on.

Pokrovsk axis: fierce battles are raging in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novo-olenivka, Shevchenko, and Novotroitske. Russian troops have made 26 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainians from their positions. Ukraine's forces have already repelled 21 attacks.

Kurakhove axis: 17 clashes are in progress in the areas of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, and Kurakhove. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 11 assaults.

Vremivka axis: the Defense Forces have repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Yantarne, Vremivka, Kostiantynopil, Novyi Komar, and Kostiantynopilske, while six more clashes are ongoing.

Huliaipole axis: the enemy ran no active operations today.

Orikhiv axis: in the area of ​​Novoandriivka, the invaders made a single futile attempt to push the Defense Forces out of their positions.

Prydnirpovia axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled a single enemy attack launched today.

Kursk axis: 10 clashes have already taken place since day-start. Russian troops dropped nine guided bombs on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian defenders, also launching 201 artillery attacks, including 13 with the use of MLR systems.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's intelligence confirmed the destruction of a North Korean communications hub and mortar crew in Kursk region.