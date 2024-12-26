The Worldwide LGBTQ+ Aviation Community Proudly Awarded Over $400,000 In Scholarships During 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This year, NGPA proudly awarded over $400,000 in scholarships to aspiring LGBTQ+ community members

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year, the National Gay PIlots Association (NGPA) proudly awarded over $400,000 in scholarships to aspiring LGBTQ+ aviation community members, reinforcing the organization's mission of building, supporting, and uniting the LGBTQ+ aviation community. With applications coming in from across the globe, the NGPA continues to be a vital source of support for those within the LGBTQ+ community pursuing aviation education and training.

The NGPA scholarship program represents one of the organization's most significant achievements, as it enables individuals to follow their passion for aviation while supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Scholarships are open to all NGPA members who demonstrate dedication to aviation and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

After an extensive evaluation process, we are thrilled to recognize this year's recipients, with scholarships totaling over $400,000:

Andi Kramer - Academy of Aviation & Sunstate CFI - Initial Scholarship - Non-Cash

Joshawa Stell - Academy of Aviation & Sunstate Instrument Rating Scholarship - Non-Cash

Jacob Sierocki - Academy of Aviation & Sunstate Private Pilot Training Scholarship - Non-Cash

Brendan Lameiro - Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air Advanced Flight Training Scholarship - $5,000.00

Devon Gonzales - Cage Marshall Consulting Higher Education Scholarship - $1,500.00

Amber Brierly - Elevated Access Scholarships - $12,000.00

Max Emerson - Endeavor Air Advanced Training Scholarship - $4,000.00

Charles Prenaveau - Endeavor Air Advanced Training Scholarship - $4,000.00

Alex Ortiz - Endre Holen and Stephanie Goetz Multi-Engine Scholarship - $5,000.00

Chiharu Shuai - Envoy CFI Training Scholarship - $5,000.00

Joe Magarelli - Envoy Multi Engine Flight Training Scholarship - $5,000.00

Reya Hulimai Neitzel - Envoy Multi Engine Flight Training Scholarship - $5,000.00

Ashley Jones - Fedex Advanced Flight Training Scholarship - $5,000.00

Taylor Fabian - JSX Aircraft Maintenance Training Scholarship - $5,000.00

Bailey Grace - JSX Flight Training Scholarship - $3,000.00

Ash Morgan - LIFT Academy Pilot Scholarship - $5,000.00

Kaitlynn Kelley - NGPA Ally Committee Scholarship - $5,000.00

Ryan Hemenway - NGPA General Aviation Scholarship - $2,500.00

Samiha Islam - NGPA General Aviation Scholarship- $2,500.00

Adam HarryNGPA - Transgender & Non-binary Scholarship- $5,000.00

Olivia Farnsworth - NGPA Women's Committee Scholarship - $5,000.00

Jerry Daniel Padgett III - Piedmont Airlines Aviation Maintenance Technician Scholarship - $5,000.00

Daiki Saito - PSA Airlines Flight Training Scholarship - $3,000.00

Oliver van Tiel - PSA Airlines Flight Training Scholarship - $3,000.00

Muktar Yusuf - PSA Airlines Flight Training Scholarship- $3,000.00

Noah Clark - PSA Flight Training Scholarship - $3,000.00

Alex Abrashev - Republic Airways Opportunity Elevated - Maintenance Scholarship - $5,000.00

Thomas Bullock - Republic Airways Opportunity Elevated - Pilot Scholarship - $5,000.00

Shanley Olson - Solairus Aviation Advanced Flight Training Scholarship - $5,000.00

Beau Steelman - Travelpro Advanced Flight Training Scholarship - $5,000.00

Benjy Edwards Cox - Travelpro Flight Training Scholarship - $2,500.00

Jared Starks- Travelpro Professional Development Scholarship - $2,500.00

Compton Fields - United Aviate Scholarship - $88,600.00

Amanda Sorenson - United Aviate Scholarship- $88,600.00

Henry Chan - United Aviate Scholarship - $88,600.00

NGPA Executive Director Justin Ellixson-Andrews shared:

"It's our honor to recognize 35 NGPA members for their achievements both academically, as well as for their volunteerism supporting the LGBTQ+ community, through over $400,000 in scholarships this year. We are thankful for the generosity of members, sponsors, and corporate donors who made these awards possible."

Since 1998, NGPA has proudly awarded over 300 scholarships, totaling more than $2 million in support of the LGBTQ+ aviation community.

NGPA extends its deepest gratitude to the donors, sponsors, and volunteers who made this program a success. Their contributions help turn dreams into reality for aviation enthusiasts worldwide.

Be sure to look for our scholarship winners at the NGPA 2025 Winter Warm-Up , presented by American Airlines.

For more information about NGPA scholarships and how to apply, click here . A detailed profile of this year's recipients will also be featured in the upcoming edition of Contrails Magazine.

