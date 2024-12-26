HCD Announces New Initiatives To Improve Services For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) on Thursday announced new initiatives to improve services for persons with disabilities in Jordan, including expanded facilities at Queen Alia International Airport.

HCD Secretary-General Muhannad Azzeh, during a discussion of the council's budget with the Lower House's Finance Committee, revealed plans to tender contracts for accessibility ramps, services, and messaging systems along the Amman-Zarqa Bus Rapid Transit route to improve ease of use for persons with disabilities, Al Rai reported.

The council has completed a nationwide survey on disability-related issues, and 6,500 ID cards for persons with disabilities have been issued to date, he noted, adding that efforts are underway to simplify the registration process based on the council's available resources.

The secretary-general also highlighted the issue of violence against persons with disabilities, noting that cases are reported every month. In such cases, the council is required to inform the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Department of Family Protection to ensure prompt legal action and assistance.

This year, the number of registered persons with disabilities in Jordan reached 1.25 million.

The council's budget for 2025 is estimated at JD5.159 million, of which JD2.059 million is allocated for operating expenses and JD3.1 million for capital projects.