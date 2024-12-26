CAI Seeks Rs 500 Crore Drip Irrigation Support To Boost Cotton Yields

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 26 (KNN) The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has requested support of Rs 500 crore to help farmers implement drip irrigation systems, addressing yield challenges in rain-fed cotton growing regions.



CAI President Atul Ganatra, speaking at the annual general meeting, highlighted that 67 percent of India's cotton production relies on rainfall, leading to inadequate water during critical flowering and fruiting stages.

The yield disparity between rain-fed and irrigated areas is particularly pronounced in Maharashtra, where approximately 95 percent of cotton cultivation depends on rainfall.



Similar challenges affect cotton-growing regions in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat. The proposed drip irrigation technology could potentially save 40-60 percent of water compared to traditional flood irrigation methods.

The association has also called for the removal of import duties, including the 5 percent Basic Customs Duty, 5 percent Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess, and 1 percent Social Welfare Charge, which have been in place since 2021-22, to facilitate more affordable cotton imports.

According to CAI's latest estimates, cotton acreage for 2024-25 is expected to decline by over 10 percent to 11.36 million hectares, down from 12.68 million hectares in the previous year.



This reduction, combined with excessive rainfall damage in major growing regions, is projected to result in a 7.70 percent decrease in production to 30.22 million bales, compared to 32.74 million bales last year.

The trade body forecasts that India will import 2.5 million bales in 2024-25, up from 1.52 million bales last year, while exports are expected to decrease to 1.8 million bales from 2.83 million bales.



Cotton prices have shown a modest decline of 2.54 to 3.5 percent compared to the previous year, reflecting a global price reduction of 13-15 percent.

(KNN Bureau)