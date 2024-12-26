Al-Shdifat: Modernization Paths Paved Way For Youth Participation In Political Life

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra)-- Youth Yazan Al-Shdifat said that the environment and modernization paths made it possible for young people to participate in and the economy.Al-Shdifat added that the is dedicated to executing the paths of political, economic, and administrative modernization as well as translating the royal instructions towards youth during his meeting with a group of engaged young in the Irbid Governorate, on Thursday.Al-Shdifat made reference to the initiatives that stem from the National Youth Strategy's objectives and are designed to equip young leaders with the skills necessary to engage successfully and overcome obstacles.He emphasized the significance of youth economic empowerment, outlining the ministry's role in fostering entrepreneurial endeavors, putting programs in place to prepare young people for the workforce, and establishing alliances with a range of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and civil society organizations.The young people who took part then gave a series of suggestions, ideas, and actions pertaining to creating programs for political empowerment and launching youth centers and other sports and youth facilities.They emphasized how crucial it is to increase youth turnout for the next local council and decentralization elections.Both Omar Al-Azzam, the director of Al-Hassan Youth City, and Yahya Al-Momani, the director of Irbid Youth, attended the meeting.