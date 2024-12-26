Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (Serms) Market Dynamics: Significant Expansion Anticipated, 2034 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Emerging Innovations to Drive Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Expansion by 2034

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) market is projected to experience rapid growth due to the expansion of indications for already approved therapies, increased activities. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Report:

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs)) play a crucial role in the treatment of ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer, moderate to severe dyspareunia, vaginal dryness, and symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause. They are also used in the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis, making them a key component in the Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) drug market.

Several major pharmaceutical companies, including Duchesnay, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, and Atossa Therapeutics, are actively engaged in developing Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), with a variety of approved and emerging treatments.

Pfizer's combination of conjugated estrogens and bazedoxifene, marketed in the US as DUAVEE and in Europe as DUAVIVE, addresses moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause and also acts as a preventive measure for postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Lasofoxifene, marketed as FABLYN, was approved by the European Commission in 2009 for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. However, its approval process in the US is still ongoing, highlighting the continued efforts in its development.

Despite the current limitations in the pipeline, it is crucial to focus on the advancement of drugs within this class. Their potential in treating breast cancer and postmenopausal osteoporosis emphasizes the need for continued research and development in this area.

In 2022, Sanofi discontinued the global clinical development program for amcenestrant, an investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD).

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) market share @ Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Report

estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs)-market-forecast?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kpr



Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Dynamics

The Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs)) market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer, growing awareness of Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), and the expanding pipeline of Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) undergoing clinical trials and seeking regulatory approval from various pharmaceutical companies.

The market outlook for Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) in the treatment of breast cancer and postmenopausal osteoporosis is promising, reflecting a shift in therapeutic strategies. However, the current pipeline remains limited, with only a few ongoing clinical trials. Notably, Atossa Therapeutics is advancing (Z)-Endoxifen through clinical trials, which could represent a significant development in this area. Similarly, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals' FABLYN has already been approved in Europe, although its approval process in the US is still underway.

In terms of marketed drugs, recent approvals in the SERM category have been sparse. Products like OSPHENA, DUAVEE, EVISTA, and FABLYN were approved several years ago, highlighting the need for further research and development to expand the treatment options available for breast cancer and osteoporosis.

Several key players, including Atossa Therapeutics, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively working to develop new Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) for various indications, such as breast cancer, dyspareunia, and vaginal dryness. Overall, the SERM class holds substantial potential for future development and therapeutic innovation.

Learn more about the FDA-approved Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) @ Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Drugs

Emerging Drugs in the Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Inhibitors Market

(Z)-Endoxifen: Atossa Therapeutics

(Z)-Endoxifen, developed by Atossa Therapeutics, is a nonsteroidal selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) of the triphenylethylene group. It is under development for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer. Endoxifen has the potential to work in all three areas of the breast cancer paradigm, to mitigate breast cancer risk (by reducing the density of breast tissue); to reduce the cancer cell activity before surgery, and to reduce the risk of recurrent or new breast cancer after the initial treatment. Currently, it is Phase II.

To know more about Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) clinical trials , visit @ Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Treatment Drugs

Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Overview

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs)), also referred to as estrogen receptor agonists/antagonists (ERAAs), are a class of drugs that interact with the estrogen receptor (ER). Unlike pure estrogen receptor agonists and antagonists (full agonists or silent antagonists), Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) have a unique ability to produce different effects depending on the tissue type. This tissue-selective action allows them to either stimulate or inhibit estrogen-like effects in various tissues, offering a more targeted therapeutic approach.

The estrogen receptor consists of two subunits, α and β chains, and Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) can interact with either of these subunits. This interaction results in a level of target-site specificity and tissue-specificity in the actions of Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs). The differential behavior of Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) is due to their ability to trigger distinct signaling pathways in different tissues. These effects are not solely dictated at the DNA level but rather result from the modulation of the estrogen receptor's activity, leading to various physiological outcomes.

In the context of bone loss and osteoporosis, Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) impact bone homeostasis by downregulating osteoclast activity in a transforming growth factor-β3 (TGF-β3)-dependent manner, which reduces bone resorption. This mechanism makes Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) effective in both preventing and treating osteoporosis by maintaining bone density and strength.



Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Inhibitors Epidemiology

In 2023, the total number of incident breast cancer cases across the 7MM (United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan) is estimated to be approximately 679,300.

Among the 7MM, the United States reports the highest number of incident cases of HR+/HER2– breast cancer in 2023.

Within the United States, the majority of HR+/HER2– breast cancer cases are found in the age group of 60–79 years.

Regarding osteoporosis prevalence in postmenopausal women in the U.S., it is estimated that 14% of women aged 50–59 years, 22% of women aged 60–69 years, 39% of women aged 70–79 years, and 70% of women aged 80 years or older have the condition, based on the lowest bone mass at any site.

Scope of the Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Report Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Therapeutic Assessment: Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) current marketed and emerging therapies

Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) drugs in development @ Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Clinical Trials



Table of Contents

1. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Key Insights

2. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs)

4. Key Events

5. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Forecast Methodology

6. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs): Background and Overview

8. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Target Patient Pool

9. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Marketed Drugs

10. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Emerging Drugs

11. Seven Major Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Analysis

12. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Market Access and Reimbursement

13. SWOT Analysis

14. KOL Views

15. Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) Unmet Needs

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight

Kritika Rehani

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.