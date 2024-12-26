Russians Massively Shelled Sumy Region With Various Types Of Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported a massive shelling of Sumy region with various types of weapons, including guided aerial bombs and drones.

This was reported in the Telegram of the Sumy Military District, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on December 26, the enemy is massively shelling the border of Sumy region using various types of weapons, including guided aerial bombs and drones. The sounds of explosions from these can be heard, in particular, in Sumy,” the statement said.

Shelling inregion: 95 explosions in border area over day

According to the RMA, an air raid alert is currently in effect in the regional center and the region, and people are asked to stay in shelters.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported the sounds of explosions in Sumy that began at 12 noon.

The photo is illustrative