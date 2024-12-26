Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Poised For Remarkable Growth By 2034, Reports Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Several companies, including the AN2 Therapeutics, MannKind Corporation, and others, are actively advancing treatments in the NTM Infections market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“NTM Infections Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of NTM Infections, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as NTM Infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of NTM Infections, offering valuable insights into revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment options. It highlights key statistics on NTM Infections, including current and projected market sizes, and assesses the effectiveness and progress of emerging therapies. The report also examines the clinical trial landscape, presenting an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that will shape the future of NTM infection treatment. This comprehensive resource is crucial for understanding market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic approaches in the NTM Infections field.

Some of the key insights of NTM Infections Market Report:

. The total Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Treatment Market size in the US was approximately USD 360 million in 2023.

. ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) dominated the NTM market share, generating approximately USD 223 million in revenue for refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

. According to DelveInsight's epidemiology model, there were approximately 108K diagnosed prevalent cases of NTM infections in the US in 2023, with cases projected to rise during the forecast period (2024–2034).

. Females accounted for nearly 68% of the total diagnosed prevalent NTM infection cases, while males comprised approximately 32%.

. Among species-specific cases in 2023, M. avium had the highest prevalence in the US, with nearly 76K cases, followed by M. abscessus (14K cases) and other species like M. kansasii and M. xenopi (18K cases).

. The US recorded approximately 86,000 pulmonary NTM infection cases and nearly 22,000 extrapulmonary cases in 2023.

. The highest number of diagnosed NTM cases were moderate (58,000), followed by mild (36,000) and severe cases (13,000) in 2023.

. ARIKAYCE remains the only FDA-approved drug specifically for treating NTM infections, representing a major milestone for non-responsive adult patients through its inhalation delivery method.

. Emerging drugs in the pipeline for NTM infections include SPR720, MNKD-101, Epetraborole, and others.

. Key companies driving NTM infection treatment advancements include Insmed, AN2 Therapeutics, MannKind Corporation, Spero Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and others.

. In October 2024, Shanghai MicuRx Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. successfully completed a Phase I clinical trial of MRX-5, an oral antibacterial agent for NTM infections, in Australia.

. In October 2024, MannKind Corporation initiated its Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension for treating NTM lung disease.

. In May 2024, Insmed presented late-breaking ARISE study data at the ATS 2024 International Conference, highlighting the effectiveness of ARIKAYCE in newly diagnosed or recurrent MAC lung infections among patients without prior antibiotic treatment.

NTM Infections Overview

Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections are caused by bacteria from the Mycobacterium genus, excluding M. tuberculosis and M. leprae. Found in soil, water, and dust worldwide, NTM, particularly Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), is the leading cause of NTM lung disease in the U.S. There are two forms of NTM lung disease: nodular bronchiectatic, which affects older women without a smoking history and causes airway inflammation, scarring, and recurrent respiratory infections, and cavitary NTM disease, more common in smokers with lung conditions, leading to severe scarring, fibrosis, and potential respiratory failure.

NTM Infections Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

NTM Infections Epidemiology Segmentation:

The NTM Infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections

. Gender-specific Cases of NTM Infections

. Species-specific Cases of NTM Infection

. Type-specific Cases of NTM Infections

. Severity-specific Cases of NTM Infections

NTM Infections Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming NTM Infections drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of NTM Infection treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the NTM infections drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the NTM Infections pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted NTM infections treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for NTM Infections.

NTM Infections Therapies and Key Companies

. SPR720: Spero Therapeutics

. MNKD-101: MannKind Corporation

. Epetraborole: AN2 Therapeutics

NTM Infections Market Outlook

Among the emerging candidates in the NTM Infections pipeline, SONOVEIN is a robotic solution Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections treatment is complex, requiring prolonged, multidrug regimens tailored to the specific species and infection site. Many NTM species are intrinsically resistant to standard antibiotics, necessitating specialized and often costly treatments. This challenge has spurred significant research efforts to develop advanced diagnostics and novel therapies.

Common antibiotics used include macrolides (azithromycin, clarithromycin), rifamycins (rifampin, rifabutin), fluoroquinolones (ciprofloxacin), aminoglycosides (amikacin, streptomycin), and ethambutol. For pulmonary MAC, a combination of macrolides, rifamycins, and ethambutol is typical, often extending 12 months post-culture conversion. Resistant species like M. abscessus may require intensive initial IV therapy with amikacin and imipenem, followed by prolonged oral and inhaled treatments.

ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) is the only FDA-approved drug specifically for refractory MAC lung infections in adults. Emerging therapies, including those from AN2 Therapeutics, Mannkind Corporation, and Spero Therapeutics, are under clinical evaluation to address the limitations of current treatments and improve patient outcomes.

NTM Infections Market Drivers

. Increasing NTM cases among aging and immunocompromised populations drive demand for diagnostics and treatments.

. Improved diagnostics like PCR assays and emerging therapies expand treatment options.

NTM Infections Market Barriers

. Expensive and prolonged treatments limit accessibility, especially in low-income areas.

. Intrinsic antibiotic resistance and lack of standardized protocols hinder effective management.

Scope of the NTM Infections Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key NTM Infections Companies: Insmed, AN2 Therapeutics, MannKind Corporation, Spero Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and others.

. Key NTM Infections Therapies: SPR720, MNKD-101, Epetraborole, and others.

. NTM Infections Therapeutic Assessment: NTM Infections currently marketed, and NTM Infections emerging therapies

. NTM Infections Market Dynamics: NTM Infections market drivers and NTM Infections market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. NTM Infections Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, NTM Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

