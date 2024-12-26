Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Jordanian King On Power Taking Anni.
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a cable of congratulations from Jordanian King Abdullah II on the anniversary of ascending to power, wishing His Highness the Amir good health and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.
His Highness the Amir reciprocated with a cable expressing deep gratitude for the true felicitations and sentiments, expressing identical wishes for the monarch and the people of the kingdom of Jordan. (end)
