Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Jordanian King On Power Taking Anni.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber has received a cable of congratulations from Jordanian King Abdullah II on the anniversary of ascending to power, wishing His Highness the Amir good and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir reciprocated with a cable expressing deep gratitude for the true felicitations and sentiments, expressing identical wishes for the monarch and the people of the kingdom of Jordan. (end)

