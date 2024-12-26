45,000 And Counting: Gaza Casualties Continue To Mount Amid Israeli Offensive Since October 2023

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Almost a year after the Israel-Gaza war, the Palestinian enclave's said that Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 45,399 Palestinians and wounded 107,940 since 7 October 2023, reported the Reuters.

Apart from that, the Health Ministry on Thursday stated that 38 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours.

Among other things, a Palestinian TV affiliated with a group stated that five of its journalists were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza, reported AFP.

