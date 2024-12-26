Cflo World Limited Completes Restructuring To Pursue Public Market Listing In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24 December 2024: Founded in 2006 by entrepreneurs Manish Bhartia, Enda Ivanoff, Brendan McGurgan, and Rajni Bhartia, CFlo World Limited has evolved from its early stages into a global business with multiple offices and representations, facilities, and a dedicated team of nearly 250 professionals. The company recently undertook a significant restructuring exercise, onboarding retail investors and securing a transfer from its former joint venture partners. This development paves the way for a public listing on Indian capital markets, providing enhanced resources for accelerated growth in global markets.

By retaining its extensive portfolio of patents and innovative designs, along with its internationally experienced team, CFlo is well-equipped to broaden its market presence and deliver exceptional value to customers across diverse regions.



Having successfully deployed its technology across 475 installations in 18 countries, CFlo continues to lead in resource conservation and sustainable solutions. Looking ahead, the company is poised to deepen collaborations, drive global expansion, and explore transformative industries such as rare-earth minerals for EVs, solar glass, and other advanced technologies. These efforts align with its purpose to conserve resources and create waste-free cities.



Speaking on the occasion, Tony Convery, departing Joint Venture partner, expressed his best wishes for the company:



Following careful thought and consideration, I have decided to separate from the CFlo team. After 18 years as Joint Venture partners in 24 Asian countries, and much success over that period, a natural digression in business direction has meant that it is now the right time for both organisations to part ways. Both companies will continue to develop their brands separately. I want to wish our former Joint Venture partner CFlo all the best in its future endeavours.



The completion of this restructuring represents a key turning point for CFlo, unlocking new avenues for growth and innovation. By strengthening its foundation and aligning with global market demands, the company is ready to embark on a transformative journey toward greater success and sustainability.



