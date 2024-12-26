Palestinian Presidency Warns Against Tampering With Aqsa Mosque Status Quo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Palestinian presidency warned on Thursday of the danger of tampering with the historical and status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque and demanded the immediate stop of Israeli aggression.

The presidency's official spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, stated this in a press release commenting on the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Itamar Ben Gvir.

Abu Rudeineh, as reported by WAFA news agency, said that such aggressive practices against Al-Aqsa Mosque are "condemned and rejected", and constitute a clear violation of the historical and legal status quo, and of international law that affirms the sanctity of religious sites.

"It is a failed Israeli attempt to impose a fait accompli policy, accompanied by the continuation of the war of genocide in the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of five journalists today, in addition to the continuation of the storming and killing operations in the West Bank."

"We demand that the US administration work immediately to stop these unacceptable Israeli attacks immediately, and spare the region further violence and instability, and force the occupation to abide by the decisions of international legitimacy and international law, and not to tamper with the historical status of the holy sites," (end)

