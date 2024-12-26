Aequs Foundation Kicks off Inter-School Science Fair and Competition Avishkar 2024-25

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Hubballi, December 26, 2024: Aequs Foundation inaugurated the Hubballi edition of Avishkar 2024-25, its annual Science Fair and Model Making Competition. The three-day event, held from December 19 to 21, at the Anasuya Melligeri Science Centre in Hubballi, offered students a platform to display their scientific creativity and interact with like-minded enthusiasts.





The Fair highlighted 31 innovative science models created by 62 students from 31 schools. It also featured a Science Quiz Competition for students aimed at fostering a competitive, yet collaborative environment. The Science Fair will be held in Koppal and Belagavi on December 27 and January 21, respectively.



Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs, inaugurated the Avishkar and emphasized the importance of integrating science and innovation into children's learning experiences. "Incorporating science and its applications into children's play and learning serves as a powerful catalyst for early development. By fostering curiosity, we enable children to unlock their potential and develop a lifelong interest in science. Initiatives like this science fair aim to ignite that spark," Aravind said addressing the gathering.

Highlighting Aequs Foundation’s contributions over the past eight years, the Aequs Chairman shared that the Foundation has dedicated itself to improving education for government-run schools in the region surrounding Aequs' operations, contributing over 31 lakh learning hours. The Foundation's initiatives span the educational lifecycle, from early childhood programs in Anganwadis, to career-focused support for students.



Dr. Praveenkumar Naik, AVP, Aequs, highlighted the Foundation’s focus on teacher development, including various training programs for educators and a recently launched initiative for B.Ed. college students to prepare future teachers. Avishkar underscores Aequs Foundation’s commitment to nurturing young minds and advancing STEAM education.







