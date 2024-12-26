Hawaiian authorities investigate body found in wheel well of United Airlines plane

(MENAFN)

Authorities in Hawaii are investigating following a body was found in the wheel well of a United plane that departure from Chicago to Maui on Christmas Holiday.



“Upon arrival at Kahului airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft,” the airline stated in a statement to CNN Wednesday.



The body was found on a 787-10 plane, the statement stated. Flight UA202 landed in Hawaii Tuesday noon and was on time, in accordance with flight tracking website, FlightAware.com.



“The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft,” United Airlines added. “At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well.”



United is engaging with local law enforcement, according to the statement. Police in Maui did not immediately respond to CNN's request for additional information.



The Maui Police Department is investigating the body’s finding, in line with CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.



