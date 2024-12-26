Russian Forces Intensify Urban Assaults On Ukrainian Positions In Kurakhove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces are escalating efforts to seize Ukrainian positions in the urban areas of Kurakhove, located in the Donetsk region.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Some 31 combat clashes occurred in the Kurakhove sector over the past 24 hours. In the urban part of Kurakhove and near Dalnie, Dachne, and Uspenivka, the enemy's assault groups are trying to continue to infiltrate our combat formations," Trehubov said.

He highlighted the tactics being employed by Russian forces, noting that their assaults are primarily conducted under the cover of night or in low-visibility conditions, such as fog. Russian soldiers are increasingly using thermal "invisibility cloaks" to evade detection during nighttime operations.

"They are moving in small groups, attempting to secure footholds in buildings or bypass city structures on the outskirts. The fact that they attack in small groups does not mean there are not many of them overall. The 8th and 29th Russian armies, the 90th Tank Division, the 20th Motor Rifle Division, and the 5th and 110th Separate Motor Rifle Divisions are all operating against us in this area," Trehubov added.

He noted that Russian forces are amassing troops in the region to enhance their tactical position through coordinated assault operations. Meanwhile, Russian artillery continues to target Ukrainian positions in Kurakhove, though much of its firepower is reportedly destroying empty buildings rather than causing significant damage to Ukrainian forces.