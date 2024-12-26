Dutch Ambassador Praises Ukraine's EU Progress, Warns Of Difficult Work Ahead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's progress toward European Union membership is impressive, but difficult work is yet to come.

Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I think the progress that has been made and also documented by the European Commission just early this month is impressive, as are the great efforts that the new Ukrainian puts in it. The great commitment of the European Commission and EU member states, the president of the European Commission von der Leyen has been so vocal and supportive of Ukraine's membership of the EU," the ambassador said.

The diplomat emphasized widespread support for EU accession among Ukrainians at all levels of society, noting that it is a topic that "resonates everywhere" from national to regional and local levels.

"Although the progress has been very impressive so far, from earlier experience, I know that the difficult work is yet to come. EU accession process is a very complicated process. It's a long and winding road full of hard work, frustration, and disappointment. And it is important that we stay in this process together and the Netherlands has always been very strict on EU accession, but also is very willing to help Ukraine in its path towards the EU," the diplomat said, adding that Ukraine's rightful place is within the European Union.

The Dutch ambassador highlighted the importance of technical expertise to support Ukraine in addressing key issues outlined in the fundamental reforms cluster. This cluster includes complex topics such as judiciary reform, human rights, and public procurement.

"This is a very important topic to us. And therefore we also want to help Ukraine bring the implementation of EU legislation in order. And for us, for the Netherlands, at the end of the day, it's the Copenhagen Criteria that must be fulfilled. And once that has been achieved, we can be sure that not only the EU is ready for Ukraine, but Ukraine is also ready for the EU," the Dutch ambassador said.

