(MENAFN) Houthi missile strikes continue to disrupt the lives of millions of Israelis in central occupied Palestinian territories, primarily between midnight and dawn. These have left Israelis in a constant state of alert, depriving them of sleep, while the Israeli occupation, with U.S. backing, continues its aggressive actions against Palestinians in Gaza, which have lasted for over 14 months. The Houthis fired a missile at Israel early yesterday morning at 04:26 AM (02:26 GMT), following a similar attack last Tuesday at 01:30 AM (11:30 GMT). On Monday afternoon, Israel's military announced that it had intercepted a drone launched from Yemen off the coast of Tel Aviv. On Saturday, a rocket from Yemen hit a school in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, causing significant damage. On Friday, another missile launched from Yemen was also intercepted.



With every Houthi strike, millions of Israelis, including those in Tel Aviv, rush to shelters or safe rooms following instructions from the Israeli military. Although two rockets were reportedly intercepted, the sound of air raid sirens and the threat of incoming missiles have caused significant distress, with casualties and property damage. The Hebrew Broadcasting Corporation reported 20 Israelis injured, including some seriously, when rushing to shelters during a recent attack, and 9 more injuries were reported yesterday. These sirens have become a frequent occurrence in central Israel, which is distant from both the northern border with Lebanon and the southern border with Gaza. The siren alerts affect a population of over two million, but the sound extends much farther, impacting even more Israelis.



The Israeli military reported that it was the fifth time in a week that millions of Israelis had rushed to shelters following a missile attack by the Houthis. The situation has led some Israelis to express frustration. Shlomo Hecht, a Zionist commentator, tweeted about the constant barrage, highlighting the contrast in GDP between Israel and Yemen, while Avi Atias sarcastically noted that his children were already dressed and ready for school after being woken by the sirens. Despite repeated Israeli threats of military action against Yemen, including even calls for the use of a nuclear bomb, some Israelis have voiced sharp criticism of the Netanyahu government. Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman demanded a decisive blow to both Yemen and Iran, while others, like Roi Politi, questioned how the situation had reached a point where missiles were being fired from Yemen nightly. The ongoing conflict reflects growing tensions not only in Gaza but also across the region, as Israeli citizens contend with the impact of the Houthi attacks.

MENAFN26122024000045015687ID1109032068