Bitget x La Liga: A Tiki Taka of Football and Crypto with 5,000 USDT in Rewards

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Victoria, Seychelles – Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the launch of its new Bitget x LALIGA partnership landing page, a comprehensive aggregation of events that brings football fans closer to the action and provides exciting opportunities to engage with the iconic LALIGA.

The landing page serves as a one-stop destination for LALIGA enthusiasts, featuring a detailed summary of past collaboration events with exclusive photos and highlights, along with information on upcoming activities. As part of this launch, users can participate in the Match Prediction Challenge and seize the chance to win a share of a generous 5,000 USDT reward pool, making this partnership an exciting avenue for both football fans and crypto enthusiasts to connect with the sport they love.

The Match Prediction Challenge, hosted on the dedicated Bitget x LALIGA landing page, offers users an engaging opportunity to test their football knowledge. Participants can predict the outcomes of their favorite LALIGA matches throughout the campaign period, which runs from 26th December 2024 to 26th January 2025. Those who correctly predict at least three match outcomes during this time will qualify for the 5,000 USDT reward pool, shared among 200 randomly selected eligible participants.

To further enhance fan participation, a giveaway on Bitget's Twitter/X account featuring $1,000 worth of BGB tokens has also been included, offering more ways to win while celebrating the partnership’s growth and reach.

The Bitget x LALIGA landing page is designed to strengthen the connection between football fans and the crypto ecosystem. With its seamless interface, the portal encourages users to explore the interactive prediction feature while showcasing the broader impact of Bitget’s partnership with LALIGA. By highlighting ongoing events and offerings, updates on future collaborations, Bitget plans to provide a meaningful fan engagement session to its users.

This collaboration aligns with Bitget’s vision of creating innovative experiences that are an intersection of football and the emerging digital finance space which resonates with a global audience. By introducing activities like the Match Prediction Challenge, the partnership encourages sports enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the excitement of LALIGA while exploring Bitget’s unique offerings.

LALIGA fans and Bitget users are invited to check out the collaboration. Users can participate in the Match Prediction Challenge, track campaign updates, and discover exclusive content. The campaign is open to both new and existing users, providing an accessible gateway for football enthusiasts to connect with the Bitget ecosystem.

With a reward pool of 5,000 USDT and additional prizes, the Bitget x LALIGA partnership represents an exciting fusion of sports and crypto. Whether it’s predicting match results, revisiting highlights of past events, or engaging with the broader crypto community, this collaboration sets the stage for an unforgettable experience.

For more information and to join the campaign, visit the Bitget x LALIGA landing page here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.



For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...



About LALIGA

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LALIGA has over 220 million followers globally across social networks, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain) it has the most extensive international network of any sports property and is present in 34 countries through 11 offices. The organisation carries out its social work through its FOUNDATION and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LALIGA GENUINE.



MENAFN26122024004800010929ID1109031981