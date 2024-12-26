Azerbaijani Agency Launches Initiatives For Cooperation With OTS
12/26/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA)
under the Ministry of Economy has launched initiatives to foster
cooperation with business entities in the member countries of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
Azernews reports that this was announced by
SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov during the General Assembly of the
Union of Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry, held in
Baku.
"We offer support for the innovative development of
entrepreneurship, including the scientific study and research of
inventions, utility models, technological innovations, and
industrial examples that impact business processes," Mammadov
stated.
He also highlighted that SMBDA can assist in expanding access to
financial resources for startups and entrepreneurs.
Mammadov emphasized the potential for mutual exchange of
successful incentive mechanisms and best practices in SME
development, promotion of innovative entrepreneurship, higher
education for startups, scientific and research institutions, as
well as industrial parks, technological business incubators, and
technology transfer centers.
