Another EUR 6B Worth Of Dutch Aid To Ukraine In Pipeline - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands has already allocated EUR 3.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, intending to provide another EUR 6 billion.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout , who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

“We have as one of the priorities of the Netherlands in Ukraine, and we've done a lot so far to support Ukraine. And we're constantly looking for new opportunities. And as we speak, we are in touch with Ukrainian counterparts to see what we can do extra to help Ukraine come through this winter,” Dorhout noted.

Dutch Embassy hands out Human Rights Tulip award to Truth Hounds

“The Netherlands has been supporting Ukraine for the last three years in many ways, morally, humanitarian aid, reconstruction, economically, but also military aid, and indeed, EUR 3.8 billion has been delivered so far, but there is another six billion in the pipeline. So the Netherlands has committed more than EUR 10 billion in military aid, of which almost four has been delivered,” the ambassador said.

The diplomat emphasized that fighting against Russian aggression is not only in the interests of Ukraine, but also in the interests of Europe because it is about protecting security, prosperity, and values.

In this context, he noted the importance of Ukraine's accession to the EU, since the Treaty on European Union has a separate provision on security.

Massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector:FM says Putin not interested in peace

“When the war is over, of course, the EU is into a long-term relationship with Ukraine, and I suspect that everything the EU and its member states are doing now in providing military aid to Ukraine will shift partly towards economic support, reconstruction, etc.,” the Dutch ambassador added.

As reported, the Netherlands, together with partners, invested over EUR 200 million in the Tallinn Mechanism, the main task of which is to strengthen Ukraine's digital security.