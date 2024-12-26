The Netherlands Actively Participating In Working Groups On Zelensky's Peace Formula - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Dutch believes President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula is a“very credible” instrument for achieving peace.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout , who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The Netherlands still thinks that the Peace Formula of your president is a very credible instrument to come to peace, and we are actively participating in working groups under the Peace Formula," Dorhout noted.

He added that the Netherlands is a leading state, along with Ukraine, on Point 7 of the Formula, which concerns holding Russia accountable for the crimes committed.

According to the ambassador, the working groups“are very helpful in working towards a common goal, and that's a sovereign Ukraine, independent Ukraine, and Ukraine with territorial Integrity”.

"The Netherlands, as you know, is the legal capital of the world, which is in The Hague, and for us, international law is of the utmost importance. Russian aggression should not pay off. So whatever compromise Ukraine would like to do in whatever future negotiations, that's up to Ukraine, to the Ukrainian people, but we are very clear standing by Ukraine in what it wants," the diplomat emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the conclusions of the EU Council of Ministers regarding the enlargement, concerning the Western Balkans, Türkiye, Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, the EU condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine and expressed support for ending the war based on President Zelensky's Peace Formula and the basic provisions of the UN Charter with respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.