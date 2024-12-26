Soccer Games For Thursday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, December 26, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, Jupiler Pro League, and Indian Super League . With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Premier League
09:30 AM: Manchester City vs Everton – ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham – ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – ESPN 4 and Disney+
12:00 PM: Chelse vs Fulham – Disney+
12:00 PM: Southampton vs West Ham – Disney+
12:00 PM: Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace – Disney+
02:30 PM: Wolverhampton vs Manchester United – Disney+
05:00 PM: Liverpool vs Leicester City – ESPN and Disney+
Championship
12:00 PM: Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle – Disney+
02:30 PM: Derby County vs West Bromwich – Disney+
05:00 PM: Stoke City vs Leeds United – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Scottish Premiership
09:30 AM: Hearts vs Hibernian – Disney+
02:45 PM: St. Mirren vs Rangers – Disney+
Jupiler Pro League
09:30 AM: Royal Antwerp vs Genk – Disney+
02:30 PM: Mechelen vs Standard Liége – Disney+
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Punjab vs Mohun Bagan – OneFootball
EFL League One
12:00 PM: Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United – Disney+
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Thursday, December 26, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
