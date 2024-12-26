(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, December 26, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, Jupiler Pro League, and Indian Super League . With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Premier League







09:30 AM: Manchester City vs Everton – ESPN and Disney+



12:00 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham – ESPN and Disney+



12:00 PM: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – ESPN 4 and Disney+



12:00 PM: Chelse vs Fulham – Disney+



12:00 PM: Southampton vs West Ham – Disney+



12:00 PM: Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace – Disney+



02:30 PM: Wolverhampton vs Manchester United – Disney+

05:00 PM: Liverpool vs Leicester City – ESPN and Disney+







12:00 PM: Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle – Disney+



02:30 PM: Derby County vs West Bromwich – Disney+

05:00 PM: Stoke City vs Leeds United – ESPN 4 and Disney+







09:30 AM: Hearts vs Hibernian – Disney+

02:45 PM: St. Mirren vs Rangers – Disney+







09:30 AM: Royal Antwerp vs Genk – Disney+

02:30 PM: Mechelen vs Standard Liége – Disney+





11:00 AM: Punjab vs Mohun Bagan – OneFootball





12:00 PM: Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United – Disney+



ChampionshipScottish PremiershipJupiler Pro LeagueIndian Super LeagueEFL League OneThis comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Thursday, December 26, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!Soccer Games for Thursday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast