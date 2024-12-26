Arab Coordination Group Commits $10 Billion To Combat Desertification By 2030
Date
12/26/2024 4:54:57 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Arab Coordination Group (ACG), an alliance of ten prominent development finance institutions, has pledged up to $10 billion by 2030 to address the escalating challenges of land degradation, desertification, and drought. This significant commitment was announced during the Ministerial Dialogue on Finance at the 16th session of the conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), held in Riyadh, Saudi [...]">
MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.