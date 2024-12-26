Gulf's Consumer Boom Attracts Global Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is experiencing a significant influx of international banks and private credit firms, drawn by a burgeoning consumer and robust economic growth. This trend is reshaping the financial landscape, introducing new opportunities and challenges for both local and foreign entities.

International financial institutions are increasingly targeting the GCC's expanding consumer base. Private credit funds have raised under $500 million for the area since 2020, indicating a growing interest in the region's financial prospects. Lawrence Golub, CEO of Golub Capital, noted that new mid-sized businesses in the Gulf present fresh lending opportunities for private credit firms. He emphasized that while initial opportunities may be in the“hundreds of millions not billions of dollars,” the region's economic dynamics are favorable for direct lending capital.

The GCC's banking sector has demonstrated resilience and growth, outperforming global peers in several metrics. In 2023, the region's banks achieved a return on equity (ROE) of 10.9%, surpassing the global average of 9.0%. This robust performance is attributed to high hydrocarbon prices, rapid economic growth, low unemployment rates, and ambitious public investment programs. These factors have collectively supported strong balance sheets and solid margins for GCC banks. The rise of private credit in the GCC is also notable. Firms such as Fortress Investment Group, KKR & Co., and Carlyle Group Inc. have been actively acquiring consumer loan packages in Europe and the U.S., and are now turning their attention to the Gulf. This shift is driven by the search for higher returns and the region's evolving regulatory landscape, which now facilitates the establishment and management of private credit funds in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. See also

Morgan Stanley Predicts $70 Brent Oil by Late 2025 See alsoMorgan Stanley Predicts $70 Brent Oil by Late 2025 The consumer sector's growth is a significant factor attracting these financial institutions. The GCC's youthful and affluent population is driving demand for a wide range of consumer goods and services, from retail to real estate. This demand creates a fertile ground for banks and private credit firms seeking to capitalize on the region's economic expansion. However, this influx of foreign financial entities introduces new challenges. Local banks, which have traditionally dominated the market, now face increased competition. To maintain their market share, they may need to innovate and adapt to the evolving financial landscape. Additionally, the entry of international players could lead to regulatory challenges, necessitating robust frameworks to ensure fair competition and financial stability. The GCC's regulatory environment has been evolving to accommodate this growth. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) recently issued a regulatory framework for private credit funds, enabling ADGM funds and their managers to originate and invest in private credit. This development reflects the region's commitment to creating an attractive environment for international investors. Also published on Medium . Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT