Middle East M&A Activity Climbs To $49.2 Billion In H1 2024
Date
12/26/2024 4:54:00 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Middle East's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth in the first half of 2024, with total deal values reaching $49.2 billion across 321 transactions. This performance contrasts sharply with the global M&A market, which has experienced a downturn during the same period. A significant portion of this activity is attributed to sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and government-related entities (GREs) in the [...]">
