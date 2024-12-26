Abkhazian Parliament Erupts In Deadly Violence Amid Cryptocurrency Mining Ban Debate

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) A parliamentary session in Abkhazia's capital, Sokhumi, turned deadly as lawmakers debated a bill to ban mining. Deputy Vakhthang Golandzia was fatally shot, and Deputy Kan Kvartchia sustained injuries during the altercation. The primary suspect, Deputy Adgur Khazaria, fled the scene and remains at large. The incident unfolded during discussions on prohibiting cryptocurrency mining, a practice that has exacerbated Abkhazia's ongoing electricity crisis. Despite previous bans, illegal operations have persisted, straining the region's power infrastructure. Authorities have intensified efforts to enforce the ban, seizing over 600 mining devices this year. Abkhazia's energy challenges are compounded by its reliance on the Inguri hydroelectric power station, which has faced operational issues. The region has experienced severe electricity shortages, leading to rolling blackouts and limited daily power supply. Efforts to secure additional energy resources from Russia have been complicated by financial constraints and geopolitical tensions. The fatal shooting has intensified scrutiny of Abkhazia's internal political dynamics and the influence of illicit economic activities. The parliament's debate over the cryptocurrency mining ban reflects broader concerns about the region's economic stability and governance challenges. As authorities search for the suspect, the incident underscores the volatility surrounding contentious policy discussions in the region.">



