AD Ports Group Expands Credit Facility To $2.125 Billion
Date
12/26/2024 4:51:55 AM
AD Ports Group has refinanced and increased its revolving credit facility (RCF) from $1 billion to $2.125 billion, aiming to optimize financing costs by improving interest margins and extending the facility's maturity from 2026 to 2028, with an option to extend further until 2030. The new facility has garnered significant interest from local, regional, European, Asian, and international banks, leading to an oversubscription of over 2.5 times
