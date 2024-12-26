Climate Change Amplifies Flooding Risks From Tropical Cyclones

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Tropical cyclones, long known for their devastating flooding, are now expected to bring even greater risks as climate change accelerates. Recent studies examining past hurricanes suggest that under a warmer climate, the extent and intensity of flooding will grow significantly, especially when compound flooding from multiple weather drivers such as storm surge and precipitation interact. A recent study led by researchers from several institutions, including L.E. Grimley [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.