Modi's Historic Kuwait Visit Targets Enhanced Trade And Defense Collaboration


12/26/2024 4:51:19 AM

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a landmark two-day visit to Kuwait on December 21, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. This trip aims to strengthen bilateral relations, focusing on trade, defense, and energy cooperation. Upon arrival, Modi was received by Kuwait's Emir, sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and crown prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. Discussions are expected [...]">

The Arabian Post

