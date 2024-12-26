Türkiye focuses on enhancing commercial, economic ties with Palestine

(MENAFN) Türkiye, a strong supporter of Palestine in the political and diplomatic arenas, is also focused on enhancing its commercial and economic ties with Palestine. The Turkish Trade Minister, Omer Bolat, made these comments on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of strengthening economic relations between the two nations. Bolat's remarks were made during the Second Term Meeting of the Türkiye-Palestine Economic Cooperation Council, where he met with Palestinian National Minister Mohammed al Amour in Istanbul.



Bolat reiterated that Türkiye has consistently backed the Palestinian cause in the face of Israeli actions in Gaza, which he described as genocide and occupation. He pointed out that Türkiye is the only country to have suspended all commercial activities with Israel, in a show of solidarity with Palestine. This suspension followed Israel's aggressive actions against Palestine in May, which Türkiye condemned as violations of international law and human rights.



In the meeting with Minister al Amour, Bolat emphasized that they conducted thorough discussions about their bilateral trade volume. They also addressed the specific needs of Palestinian traders and explored potential areas for increased cooperation, especially in the agricultural sector, where Türkiye is offering support.



Bolat’s statement underscores Türkiye’s commitment to not only supporting Palestine politically but also working closely to foster economic development. The two countries are focused on enhancing trade relations, particularly in sectors that could offer mutual benefits, such as agriculture.

MENAFN26122024000045015839ID1109031330