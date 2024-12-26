Qatar Golfers Win Two Gold Medals At GCC Junior Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Muscat: The Qatar junior team claimed two medals in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Junior and Women's Golf Championship, hosted by Oman at the Ghala Golf Club in Muscat.

Daniel Sokolov secured the medal in the under-16 singles category, finishing the with a total of 218 strokes over three rounds.

He dominated the leaderboard from the first day to the last, showcasing his skill and deserving the title. Omani player Adam Al Barwani came in second with 247 strokes, while his compatriot Brunesh Jakwani placed third.

In the team competition for the same age group, the Qatari junior team excelled, winning the gold medal with a combined score of 480 strokes over three rounds.

The Omani team finished second with 490 strokes, followed by the UAE team in third place with 519 strokes.

In the women's singles competition, Qatari player Nada Radwan delivered an impressive performance, securing fourth place with a total of 243 strokes after a fierce contest with players from the UAE team, who claimed the top three positions.

Mohammed Faisal Al Naimi, head of Qatar's delegation to the championship and Board Member of the Qatar Golf Association, praised the outstanding performances of the players, highlighting their consistent excellence throughout the championship amidst strong competition from top Gulf golfers.

He also emphasised that investment in youth categories is yielding results and positioning Qatari golf for further success.

Fahad Nasser Al Naimi, Secretary General and Executive Committee Member of the Arab Golf Federation, underlined the importance of nurturing young players and involving them in tournaments that enhance their skills and refine their talent.

He expressed optimism for a bright future for Qatari golf, with the rising generation holding great promise to elevate Qatar's standing in the world of golf.