Discover Vietnam's Hidden Gem: Coastal Retreats At Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Upon arrival at the lush 31-hectare coastal haven , you'll find an immersive experience where refined design meets natural beauty. From the moment you board the complimentary shuttle or airport transfer from Ho Chi Minh , you'll be immersed in an ambiance of tranquility and luxury.

The resort, surrounded by over 1,800 coconut palms and more than 10,000 square meters of tranquil lakes, features 152 stylish rooms with lake or sea views and 86 luxurious The Level villas with private pools and terraces. The Level guests enjoy exclusive benefits like personalized check-in, access to a private lounge and pool, a pillow menu and more.

Dining at Meliá Ho Tram is a culinary delight. SASA offers a diverse array of Asian cuisines, while MUỐI specializes in exquisite Vietnamese dishes crafted from fresh, local ingredients. BREEZA BEACH CLUB serves Mediterranean cuisine with live music and themed events, and ELYXR CAFÉ provides a peaceful setting for light refreshments. The resort's ALL-INCLUSIVE package enriches your stay with full access to amenities, activities, and dining.

The resort offers a wealth of activities . Enjoy exciting poolside activities with direct beach access or embark on a unique adventure with an underwater scooter or electronic keyboard. Stay active with state-of-the-art equipment at the 24-hour FITNESS CENTER /Sports courts (tennis, basketball and pickleball) or enjoy water sports activities. Explore the expansive resort grounds on a bike, taking in the picturesque landscapes and tranquil settings. Engage in unique experiences like exploring WILLOW'S FARM , where you can plant, fish, cook, or feed animals. Young guests will find endless fun and learning opportunities in KIDSDOM (Kids Club), with activities like crafts, and more. As evening falls, enjoy sunset moments with cocktails, bonfires and marshmallow roasts, live music performances, and open-air movies. Don't miss the vibrant POOL PARTY every Saturday (for adults from 12 years old), where cocktails, light finger foods, live music, and fun games add an energetic flair to your stay.

For events and conferences, Meliá Ho Tram offers fully equipped, a lavish ballroom and modern meeting spaces. The resort's outdoor areas, such as the Beach Garden and Lake Garden , provide beautiful settings ideal for various types of events, including weddings, engagements and anniversaries.

For ultimate relaxation, the YHI SPA is a tranquil retreat featuring a wide range of treatments, a sauna, steam bath, and a nail and hair salon. Guests can also choose from indulgent 4-step and 7-step WELLNESS packages to rejuvenate your body and spirit or stroll along the WELLNESS PATHWAY , inspired by forest bathing, for a serene escape.

For villa guests, enhance your stay with our WELLNESS IN-VILLA amenities, including meditation essentials, yoga gear, a Vitamin C showerhead, and body mist, all designed for relaxation and balance.

The resort is also pet-friendly , welcoming your furry companions to share in luxury and relaxation. The resort offers a dedicated pet park for play and socialization, along with convenient in-room dining and a range of amenities to ensure your pets' comfort. Explore the beautiful grounds on a specially designed pet pathway .

With its stunning surroundings, exceptional amenities, and a wealth of activities, Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort offers an exclusive and unforgettable escape, setting a new standard for elegance and tranquility in Vietnam.

