Souq Al Wakra's Jarnen Restaurant Unveils Unique Themed Syrian Brunch

Doha: Souq Al Wakra Hotel has introduced a unique themed Friday brunch at Jarnen restaurant.

The brunch aims to revive the authentic Syrian and Shami flavours and take guests on a distinctive journey inspired by the famous Syrian TV series 'Bab Al Harah'.

Nestled in the historic Al Wakra Souq, Jarnen provides a unique experience for visitors looking to explore the warmth of Qatari hospitality, luxury services, and spend memorable times with family.

With its distinguished dishes and food corners, the Syrian Friday brunch transports guests to a Syrian historical era.

The specially curated menu features a diverse assortment of soups, succulent hot and cold appetisers, and various types of traditional Syrian grilled meats prepared to perfection at the 'Abu Al Nar' station, including kebab, kofta, and marinated chicken.

All dishes are crafted with fresh ingredients adding to the authentic experience.

Additionally, the 'Um Esam' corner serves a selection of classic Syrian home-cooked dishes, including savoury stews, stuffed vegetables, and specialty rice dishes, bringing comforting and sentimental flavours from Syrian households to the table.

During the brunch, guests can indulge in beverages at the 'Abu Hatem Café' corner, which offers a variety of Syrian-inspired drinks, including aromatic coffee, teas, and a selection of local sweets, recreating the café experience from 'Bab Al Harah' with an assortment of treats and refreshing beverages.

Excited by the newly introduced brunch, the management of Souq Al Wakra Hotel commented:”Each station of the Syrian Brunch has been carefully curated to provide an authentic and diverse culinary experience, offering rich flavours that embody the essence of traditional Sham cuisine. The exclusive theme extends to the décor, music, and ambiance, further enhancing the overall dining experience at Jarnen.”

The Syrian Brunch takes place every Friday at Jarnen Restaurant from 12.30pm to 4pm. Guests can enjoy benefits from Entertainer, My Book, and Urban Point during their visit.