MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES STAR NAZ REID SIGNS FIRST NBA ENDORSEMENT DEAL WITH LUCKY ENERGY DRINK

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Energy , the cleaner, better-for-you energy drink known for its deliciously refreshing beverages, announced today it has signed the NBA's 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, Minnesota Timberwolves Center Naz Reid , as its first headline athlete by releasing its "Naz Isn't Lucky" video starring Reid. The deal includes an OOH campaign in Minnesota, NIL (name, image, likeness) for POS, social media promotions, and more.

"Naz Isn't Lucky" features a child's voice saying, Tell Me About Naz Reid. Scenes of Naz dominating the court appear, with a voiceover describing who he is. Naz is a Beast (Naz dunks on his opponent); Naz doesn't care about your offense (Naz rejects his opponent). You can call him Naz; just don't call him lucky (Naz scores a fadeaway while falling to the floor). Naz then appears holding a can of Lucky Energy, declaring, 'Luck isn't given; it's created. Keep going with Lucky Energy.' The campaign was developed in-house, with photography from storied photographer Cassy Athena , who is a staple on the basketball scene and embodies the brand spirit, having lived through a brain tumor over ten years ago.

"There were doubts when I entered as an undrafted player, but I knew what I could do. I'm where I am through hard work and not giving up. I'm looking forward to helping fuel other athletes with Lucky Energy so they can reach their potential and make their dreams a reality," said Naz Reid about the partnership.

"Naz is the epitome of what Lucky Energy represents. He's been challenged, with naysayers in the background ready to write him off. What we saw this year as he became the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year was absolute grit. He dared to believe in himself. Despite the obstacles, he continued to show up daily to put in the work. Naz made his own luck. Disciple and his unwavering commitment to never giving up is turning his dreams into a reality. We couldn't be more proud to have him as the first athlete on our team," said Founder and CEO of Lucky Energy Richard Laver.

Lucky Energy products are designed to optimize performance. Packed with natural flavors and cleaner ingredients, the company hopes to become the beverage of choice for athletes who care about what they put into their bodies. The company first dipped its feet into the sports world in August 2024, appearing at the Women and Men's U.S. Open Semi-Finals matches, with Jessica Pegula's

and Frances Tiafoe's coaches sporting Lucky Energy T-shirts in the box. "Working with athletes has always been part of our plan. As we enter new markets and look to increase brand awareness, aligning with players like Naz who fully embody the brand is key," said Hamid Saify, CMO of Lucky Energy.



Richard Laver founded Lucky Energy after experiencing tragic lows and dizzying heights; he launched the company to inspire people to persevere and keep going as he learned to do. He's the youngest survivor of the

Delta 191

flight that killed his father and 136 others. After surviving the crash at just 12 years old, Laver suffered from depression and was homeless by 27. He eventually found the love of his life, Michelle, but during the premature birth of their first child, Kate, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and would need a feeding tube for nourishment. Through a medley of medical complications, he founded Kate Farms (now the #1 recommended plant-based tube-feeding formula) to save her life. In thinking about his next chapter, Laver landed on creating a cleaner alternative to the energy drinks on the market.

To learn more about Lucky Energy and its partnership with Naz Reid, visit



and follow @luckyenergyofficial on social media. If you have any questions, please contact Valeria Carrasco at [email protected] .

ABOUT Lucky Energy Drink

Lucky Energy is a cleaner, better-for-you energy drink company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver. The brand creates high-quality products to motivate people to keep going. The product line features five flavors-with 5 super ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, 0 sugar, 0 aftertaste, and only 5 calories. Products are available on Amazon. For more information, visit

and follow @luckyfckenergy

on social media.

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company

