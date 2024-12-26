Moci, Mom Launch E-System To Update Livestock Possession Data

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Commerce and (MoCI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality (MoM), have announced the launch of an electronic linking system that enables livestock breeders to update their livestock possession information online.

The integration aims to enhance digital transformation, improve the quality of services provided to citizens, and ensure operational excellence.

MoCI noted that the initiative enables beneficiaries to update their possession certificate data online, without visiting the Livestock Department at MoM.

The Supply and Strategic Inventory Department at MoCI will make this data available to breeders to allow access to subsidised feed, e.g. barley.

Assistant Undersecretary for Consumer Affairs at MoCI Hassan bin Sultan Al Ghanim stated that electronic linking simplifies the procedure and saves the time and effort of livestock breeders; allowing them to secure subsidised feed without filing paper certificates.

The procedure improves operational efficiency and supports the livestock sector nationwide, he added.

Al Ghanim said integrating systems among ministries improves the quality of service, speeds up transactions, and reduces pressure at service centres.

He said the initiative is one of the ministry's endeavours focused on achieving national development goals and enabling digital transformation under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services Affairs at MoM Hamad bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said the deployment of the service fulfils the goals of both ministries, and complements their cooperation in other areas of integration of shared services.

He said integration advances digital transformation, raises service quality and improves overall performance.