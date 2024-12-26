(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latent TB Diagnostics 2025-2029 - Global Market Analysis and Forecasts by Assay, Risk Factor, and Lab/Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market size out five years. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

Latent TB Diagnostics was the province of a few established companies producing a commodity product. No longer. New technologies. New niche markets. TB Diagnostics is growing, and in some segments the growth is dramatic. Find out who the new leaders are and what areas are most lucrative. What are the basics of competition?

This research makes you the expert in your organization. Assistance and additional specific data is provided without additional charge. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 An Overview of TB Diagnostics

2.1.1 The New Antigen Based TBST

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Tuberculosis - Current Science

3.1 What is Tuberculosis?

3.1.1 Causes

3.1.2 Pathogenesis

3.1.3 Prevention

3.1.4 Treatment

3.2 Diagnosis

3.2.1 Active TB

3.2.2 Latent TB

3.3 Prevalence

3.3.1 Impact of COVID on TB Prevalence

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician Lab

4.1.8 Audit Body

4.1.9 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence

5.1.2 Increasing Diagnostic Options

5.1.3 The Aging World

5.1.4 Increased Health Care Spending

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

5.2.2 The Diagnostics Dilemma

5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

5.3.4 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

5.3.5 The Next Five Years

6 TB Diagnostics - Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Danaher, Cepheid Urged to Further Reduce Price of TB Tests

6.3 Co-Diagnostics Submits At-Home PCR System

6.4 Innovation in TB research by Nanopore

6.5 New skin test for latent TB diagnostics

6.6 Latent TB Infection Screening Recommended

6.7 QIAGEN's QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus gains new CE-marking

6.8 PerkinElmer Hopes to Gain Market Share against Qiagen

6.9 PBD Biotech to Develop TB Blood Test

6.10 WHO Expands Assessment for TB MDx Developers

6.11 Cepheid Omni POC System Falls Off Radar

6.12 Non-Sputum CRISPR-Based TB Test Shows High Sensitivity

6.13 NGeneBio Gets CE Mark for NGS-Based TB Assay

6.14 MDx TB Assay From PBD Biotech Shows Promise

6.15 Minute Molecular Dx to Launch Rapid PCR Test

6.16 Qiagen Next-Gen TB Test Gains Chinese Approval

6.17 FIND Invests $21M to Launch POC MDx Platforms

6.18 Qiagen, DiaSorin Obtain FDA Approval for Latent TB Test

6.19 Oxford Immunotec to Automate Latent TB Test

6.20 LumiraDx Eyes Test Menu Expansion

6.21 BioMerieux Targeting Hospitals With Desktop Latent TB Test

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 AID GmbH

7.2 Beijing Wantai

7.3 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.4 Boditech Med, Inc

7.5 Endo International

7.6 Erythra

7.7 Generium

7.8 Glory Biotechnologies Corp.

7.9 Lionex Diagnostics & Therapeutics GmbH

7.10 Oxford Immunotec (Perkin Elmer)

7.11 Perkin Elmer

7.12 Qiagen

7.13 R-Biopharm AG

7.14 Sanofi

7.15 SD Biosensor

7.16 Serum Institute of India

7.17 Statens Serum Institut

7.18 Zhifei Longcom

8 Latent TB Global Diagnostic Markets Overview

8.1 Latent TB Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Latent TB Diagnostics Markets Overview by Assay

8.3 Global Latent TB Diagnostics Markets Overview by Risk Factor

8.4 Global Latent TB Diagnostics Markets Overview by Lab

9 Latent TB Diagnostic Market - by Assay

9.1 Latent TB Diagnostic - TST

9.2 Latent TB Diagnostic - IGRA

9.3 Latent TB Diagnostic - TBST

10 Global Latent TB Diagnostics Markets - By Risk Factor

10.1 Latent TB Diagnostic - HIV

10.2 Latent TB Diagnostic - Pediatric

10.3 Latent TB Diagnostic - Diabetes

10.4 Latent TB Diagnostic - Immigration

11 Global Latent TB Diagnostics Markets - By Lab/Place

11.1 Latent TB Diagnostic - Hospital Lab

11.2 Latent TB Diagnostic - Outpatient Lab

11.3 Latent TB Diagnostic - Point of Care

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900