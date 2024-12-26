Asia Pacific Mainframe Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 1,812.69 Million By 2033 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mainframe solutions are reshaping essential industries across Asia Pacific, driven by modernization strategies, evolving consumer patterns, and government-backed digital initiatives. Rising demands for mission-critical performance and unwavering security motivate enterprises to adopt advanced mainframe architectures for sustained success and excellence. New Delhi, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific mainframe is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 1,812.69 million by 2033 from US$ 932.90 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a surge in mainframe adoption stemming from mounting data processing requirements, fast-paced technological upgrades, and a consistent push toward digital economies. In 2023, more than 35 government-led data center expansions across countries like Japan, Australia, and South Korea have integrated mainframe platforms to cope with growing data loads. Leading providers such as IBM, Fujitsu, and Hitachi introduced 14 hardware and software enhancements for mainframe systems in the first two quarters of 2023, reflecting the region's appetite for reliable high-volume transaction solutions supporting the mainframe market. Industry observations indicate over 300 large-scale mainframe deployments across Asia Pacific this year, underscoring the critical role of these systems in core banking, telecommunications, and government sectors. Academic circles have also adapted, with 19 universities in East and Southeast Asia launching advanced programs to train a new generation of mainframe engineers. Request Free Sample Copy @ Amid such developments, major trends in the mainframe market in the Asia Pacific region revolve around cloud integration, enhanced security protocols, and hybrid modernization strategies. Surveys show that over 50 BFSI institutions across the region allocated budgets for mainframe upgrades in 2023 to bolster resilience against cyber threats. At least 16 merger-and-acquisition deals involving mainframe service providers were observed this year, pointing toward consolidation and specialized expertise in the mainframe arena. Furthermore, five Asia Pacific countries enacted new regulations this year incentivizing robust data management solutions, pushing more enterprises to opt for mainframe-based environments. As digital transformation accelerates, the demand for systems that can handle uninterrupted workloads has led to a marked interest in advanced mainframe architectures. India plays a pivotal role in shaping this mainframe market, with technology parks in Bengaluru and Hyderabad hosting more than 40 specialized mainframe labs in 2023. Strong government initiatives, such as policies promoting local data storage and cross-border data handling restrictions, have steered significant mainframe investments into the country. Consumption taxes on IT hardware, along with the push for self-reliance, have motivated domestic companies to fortify their IT infrastructures through mainframe deployments. On the microeconomic front, increased smartphone-driven e-commerce activities have elevated the need for stable back-end transaction frameworks, making mainframes indispensable to India's-and indeed the entire region's-digital growth story. Key Findings in Asia Pacific Mainframe Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 1,812.69 million CAGR 7.66% Largest Region (2024) China (36.82%) By Product Type System (47.25) By Application Transaction (43.0%) By End Users BFSI (33.4%) Top Drivers

Heightened digital transformation across finance, retail, and public sectors spurring extensive mission-critical computing needs.

Accelerated legacy modernization efforts demanding resilient, scalable, and secure back-end system architectures. Growing regulatory requirements necessitating robust data protection, audit-readiness, and fault-tolerant operating environments. Top Trends

Ongoing shift toward hybrid mainframe-cloud models bolstering flexible deployment and cost efficiencies.

Expanding use of DevOps toolchains optimizing continuous integration and delivery on mainframes. Emergence of AI-driven workload management solutions streamlining resource allocation and predictive maintenance tasks. Top Challenges

Increasing scarcity of specialized mainframe professionals hindering maintenance and modernization initiatives globally.

Limited interoperability between legacy and contemporary ecosystems requiring advanced integration methodologies. Requires significant capital investments discouraging small and medium enterprises from large-scale adoption plans.

India's Mainframe Renaissance: A Prime Powerhouse Shaping Modern Global Tech Horizons

India is quickly emerging as the region's most lucrative market for mainframe technology, propelled by an expanding tech-savvy workforce, robust digital initiatives, and a need for resilient infrastructure across fast-growing sectors. In 2023, at least 25 multinational banks set up specialized mainframe innovation hubs in Mumbai and Pune to support mission-critical workloads. Over 40 state-backed IT parks are now equipped with facilities tailored for mainframe research and testing, underscoring the government's commitment to advanced computing. Academic involvement continues to rise in the country's mainframe market, with 12 Indian technical institutes launching targeted mainframe certification programs this year. A notable nine city-level policies introduced in 2023 offer incentives for enterprises investing in large-scale IT and mainframe deployments, driving fresh investments and infrastructure upgrades.

Industry leaders observe that at least 30 major Indian conglomerates have dedicated budgets to mainframe modernization for improved efficiency and security. Mainframe production labs in the country implemented seven innovative hardware upgrades in 2023 tailored to local performance demands. A cluster of eight newly built Tier-IV data centers dedicated to mainframe hosting is now operational, providing low-latency, high-capacity computing environments. Observers also note six newly formed public-private collaborations focused on cutting-edge mainframe R&D. These developments make India a major force shaping the region's mainframe landscape, attracting attention from global vendors and incubating next-generation computing advancements.

Unlocking Retail Potential: Mainframe's Fastest-Growing End-User Sector In Asia Pacific

Retail companies in the Asia Pacific mainframe market are emerging as the most lucrative and fastest-growing adopters of mainframe technology because of increasing e-commerce transactions, real-time inventory tracking, and the need for secure customer data processing. In 2023, more than 20 major retail conglomerates from nations including China, Japan, and Singapore upgraded their mainframe infrastructures to handle peak online shopping events. At least 15 newly opened mega distribution centers across the region incorporated high-capacity mainframes for seamless merchandise management. In the same period, global IT vendors collaborated with seven leading retail chains to deploy AI-driven mainframe solutions that improve demand forecasting. These efforts help retailers reduce downtime, enhance transaction speeds, and secure massive volumes of consumer data.

Several countries are pushing retail modernization initiatives in the mainframe market that lean on mainframes for robust performance. South Korea introduced five digital retail directives in 2023, mandating system standardization and improved data governance, which retailers have addressed by integrating advanced mainframes. India's bustling e-commerce market saw at least 10 new high-end mainframe rollouts to accommodate round-the-clock sales and returns. Observers noted that four large-scale loyalty program platforms were migrated to mainframes for real-time processing, reinforcing the technology's role in customer experience. Into 2023, more than 50 specialized training workshops were conducted for retail IT professionals to upskill on mainframe architecture. Collectively, these factors underscore how a thriving retail environment, coupled with progressive government policies, continues to position the retail sector at the leading edge of mainframe adoption in Asia Pacific.

Z System Ascendancy: Unveiling The Top-Tier Mainframe Platform Across Asia Pacific Mainframe Market

Z system is gaining widespread traction across Asia Pacific as the most prominent mainframe solution, thanks to reliability in high-volume processing and advanced security features. Recent industry data indicates that over 35 major banks across the region implemented new Z system upgrades in 2023 to fortify real-time transaction handling. IBM's Asia Pacific R&D labs filed four fresh patents related to Z architecture enhancements this year, intensifying the platform's competitive edge. A total of nine public-sector organizations in Australia and Japan have replaced older mainframe setups with Z systems for faster data analytics, reflecting a broader trend in modernization. Observers noted at least 12 large-scale training initiatives launched by service providers to equip regional IT teams with Z-specific competencies.

Enterprises are also leaning on Z system for cloud integration, given its ability to blend on-premise environments with flexible hybrid models. In 2023, at least 10 consulting firms in countries' mainframe market such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand expanded their offerings by incorporating Z system migration expertise. An additional five data centers dedicated to Z-based mainframe hosting opened across Southeast Asia, connecting businesses to faster and more secure computing nodes. Leading BFSI institutions reported fewer system downtimes in 2023 after deploying advanced Z solutions featuring AI-based predictive maintenance. Analysts highlight that 11 newly formed fintech startups across Asia Pacific partnered with Z system providers to power high-speed transaction engines. These developments underscore how Z system's robust performance, security, and scalability position it as the primary choice for mission-critical workloads in the region.

IBM Takes Up More Than 60% Share of the Asia Pacific Mainframe Market

In 2023, IBM commanded an estimated 60% share of the mainframe market across the Asia Pacific region, signifying its extraordinary leadership and unwavering foothold. With 20% year-over-year growth in mainframe revenue from cloud-based solutions alone in Asia Pacific, the company remains the top choice for government agencies and financial institutions that demand dependable, large-scale computing. This success is fueled by IBM's robust ecosystem of more than 1,400 certified business partners throughout the region, ensuring localized support and specialized solutions. IBM's continued investment of over US$1.8 billion in APAC-based R&D centers over the past three years underscores its commitment to innovation and regional engagement. Furthermore, IBM z16's advanced on-chip AI inference capacity, coupled with an up to 20% performance improvement over the previous generation, cements IBM's mainframe dominance in mission-critical workloads.

Recent developments speak to IBM's drive to sustain its leadership: the 2023 launch of secure persistent encryption for IBM Z transactions, which reduced cybersecurity incidents by 55% among pilot users, further solidifies its reputation for bulletproof reliability in the Asia Pacific mainframe market. IBM's product offerings in the Asia Pacific market revolve around IBM zSystems and LinuxONE, delivering enterprise-grade cloud integration, end-to-end encryption, and quantum-safe cryptography readiness. The newly introduced IBM z16 further tightens IBM's grip by enabling real-time fraud detection and analytics at scale, a key requirement for banking and insurance clients. Notably, Asia Pacific's overall mainframe market adoption is predicted to grow by 14% annually through 2025, fueling demand for IBM's advanced compute capacities in sectors such as fast-growing fintech. Collectively, these innovations, alongside strategic alliances with major APAC telecom providers, demonstrate IBM's continued dominance and readiness to meet the complexities of hybrid cloud expansion and data protection. Such sustained momentum, fueled by consistent R&D investments and tailored solutions for critical industries, ensures IBM remains the undisputed mainframe powerhouse in the region well into the next decade.

Asia Pacific Mainframe Market Key Players:



IBM

Fujitsu Limited

Broadcom

NEC Corporation

Unisys Corporation

DXC Technology Other Prominent Players

Asia Pacific Mainframe Market Segmentation:

By Product Type



Systems



Z systems



GS Series



Clear Path Dorado Systems

Others

Software



Cloud

On-premises Services

By Application



Transaction

ERP

Census

Consumer Statics

Application Development

Operations Management

Testing and Quality

Compliance & Data Protection

Accounting Payroll Computations

By End User



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

Retail

Travel and Transportation

Manufacturing

E-businesses Others

By Country



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

