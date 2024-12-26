Israeli airstrike targets a van near to al-Awda Hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) Five reporters from the Al-Quds Today were murdered early Thursday when an Israeli strike struck their broadcasting van close to al-Awda Hospital in Gaza’s Nuseirat immigrants camp, in accordance with Palestinian Politian’s and reports.



The reporters were covering the situation at the hospital when the vehicle with the word “PRESS” printed on it in large red letters, was targeted.



The martyrs have been known as Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed al-Ladah, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan and Ayman al-Jadi.



Al Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif stated that al-Jadi was waiting for his spouse, who was in labor with their first kid, outside the hospital at the time of the assault.



Footage from the location presented the van engulfed in fire as civil defense crew worked to recover the bodies and stop the fire.



The Israeli army approved the airstrike, stating it targeted a vehicle has individuals of Islamic Jihad.



“Prior to the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weapons, aerial observations and additional intelligence information,” the army stated in a post on X.



