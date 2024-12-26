Libyan Crown Prince HRH Prince Mohammed El Hassan El Rida El Senussi Delivers Independence Day Address

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prince Mohammed Convenes a National Dialogue in Istanbul

Calls for Unity, Stability, and a Return to Constitutional Monarchy to Secure Libya's Future

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the occasion of Libya's Independence Day, His Royal Highness Mohammed El Hassan El Rida El Senussi delivered an address targeted to both Libyan citizens and the international community. In his message, he reflected on Libya's proud history, the challenges of its present, and the critical steps required to secure its future.The Crown Prince began by paying tribute to the founders of Libya's independence, whose collective efforts and determination led to the establishment of a sovereign nation on December 24, 1951. He spoke of their remarkable ability to unite Libya's diverse regions and communities, overcoming immense obstacles to build a new state. Drawing from this legacy, he urged Libyans to look to their shared history not as a path to return to the past, but as a guide for the future-a foundation upon which a stable and united Libya could be rebuilt.Acknowledging the complex and dire circumstances Libya faces today, Prince Mohammed outlined the toll of years of division, corruption, and external interference, which have left the country mired in instability. He warned that the continuation of such turmoil would risk further fragmentation, not only threatening Libya's unity but also undermining its sovereignty at a time of rapid and profound global and regional changes.To address these challenges, the Crown Prince called for a return to the democratic constitutional monarchy established at the country's founding. He emphasized that this framework, enshrined in the 1951 Constitution, offers a proven model for governance, enabling a democratic, constitutional state where citizens have the freedom to choose their leaders through fair elections and peaceful transitions of power. The constitutional monarchy, has proven time again, that it provides the essential structure for safeguarding Libya's unity and stability, while ensuring the rights and dignity of its people.Prince Mohammed shared insights from his ongoing consultations with Libyans across all segments of society. These dialogues, he explained, reveal a deep desire among Libyans for national reconciliation, responsible use of resources, and a future marked by unity and stability. He praised the dedication of Libyan citizens-elders who have witnessed the country's transformation over decades, and youth, both men and women, who are eager to see Libya fulfil its potential on the global stage.For the international community, the Crown Prince delivered a clear message: Libya must not be reduced to an arena for regional or international rivalries. He called on global powers to respect Libya's sovereignty and support its path to self-determined progress. The Crown Prince underscored that Libyans must lead the rebuilding of their nation, just as their ancestors fought tirelessly for its independence.In his closing remarks, Prince Mohammed pledged unwavering commitment to safeguarding Libya from further division and ensuring its future as a united and sovereign nation.“We will not stand idly by while anyone attempts to turn Libya into a battleground or a tool for external agendas. Our ancestors achieved independence through determination, and we will be no less resolute in securing the future of our nation,” he affirmed.The Crown Prince's address serves as a powerful reminder of Libya's enduring potential and its capacity to rise above current challenges. It also highlights the critical need for unity, inclusive governance, and respect for Libya's historical identity as the cornerstone of its path forward.About HRH Prince Mohammed El Hassan El Rida El SenussiHRH Prince Mohammed is the Crown Prince of Libya and a staunch advocate for national unity and constitutional reform. As the custodian of Libya's royal legacy, he champions efforts to rebuild the country through inclusive dialogue, national reconciliation, and the restoration of its democratic institutions.

