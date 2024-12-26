Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Hyperpigmentation includes therapies, skincare products, and medical procedures to rectify skin discoloration from excessive melanin production. Prevalent conditions encompass melasma, age spots, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Treatments encompass topical agents (e.g., hydroquinone, retinoids), laser therapies, chemical exfoliants, and sophisticated modalities such as intense pulsed light (IPL).

The growing incidence of skin problems, heightened awareness of aesthetic dermatology, and the expanding accessibility of innovative treatment technologies are primary market drivers. L'Oréal's La Roche-Posay brand has introduced targeted melasma remedies, achieving global recognition due to dermatologist-recommended formulas. Moreover, customer demand for non-invasive and economical treatments propels developments such as home-use laser devices.

Rising Awareness and Demand for Non-Invasive Therapies Drive the Global Market

The demand for non-invasive hyperpigmentation therapies is rising, propelled by consumer inclination towards little downtime and safer options. A 2024 Allure study indicates that 62% of participants prefer non-invasive treatments to surgical options for hyperpigmentation concerns. Technologies, including laser therapy and chemical peels, are increasingly accessible.

Candela Medical's PicoWay Laser experienced a 20% sales increase in 2024, attributed to its effectiveness in addressing pigmentation with minimal adverse effects.

Furthermore, topical formulations such as hydroquinone-based serums remain prevalent, with Obagi Medical Products indicating a 15% rise in sales of their pigmentation-targeted products. The driver is further propelled by the increasing impact of social media and online platforms, enhancing the visibility and accessibility of sophisticated treatments to a global audience.

Emergence of Organic and Sustainable Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The consumer inclination towards natural components has enabled businesses to concentrate on sustainable hyperpigmentation therapies. Kiehl's introduced a plant-based brightening serum in late 2024, quickly becoming popular due to its natural formulation aimed at age spots and melasma. Moreover, Beiersdorf AG's "Green Skincare Project" prioritizes sustainable production while addressing hyperpigmentation through biodegradable products.

For instance, L'Oréal purchased a sustainable skincare firm in August 2024 to augment its pigmentation-focused product lines. Unilever declared its foray into plant-based pigmentation products in October 2024, attributing this move to the increasing consumer desire for environmentally sustainable options. By utilizing these advances, brands may conform to the sustainability trend, broadening their client base while tackling environmental issues.

North America comprises a substantial share of the worldwide hyperpigmentation treatment market. The United States is the foremost donor owing to heightened awareness of dermatological concerns, such as hyperpigmentation, and a well-established healthcare system. The increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments, especially laser-based and topical therapies, has broadened the market. The U.S. market has seen increased consumer preference for sophisticated, non-invasive therapies, including picosecond lasers and chemical peels, driven by technical progress. The introduction of the PicoSure laser for pigmentation treatment has transformed the field of dermatology.

Furthermore, regulatory frameworks established by the U.S. FDA, which endorses innovative dermatological therapies with endeavors to advocate for safe skincare, are augmenting market growth. Moreover, governmental healthcare regulations that advocate for skin care awareness and facilitate access to dermatological treatments also stimulate the development of the hyperpigmentation treatment industry.

Asia-Pacific, especially China, India, and Japan, are experiencing the most rapid growth in hyperpigmentation treatments, fueled by heightened skin health awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and exposure to environmental toxins. The increasing interest in skin lightening and pigmentation treatments, particularly among women, is a notable catalyst. Introducing region-specific products like Unilever's 'Fair and Lovely' range (now Glow and Lovely) in India underscores the growing need for hyperpigmentation treatment solutions. Furthermore, laser treatments are becoming favored in South Korea and Japan, where aesthetic appeal and skin health are paramount.

Moreover, some Asian governments emphasize dermatological health via public awareness initiatives. China has enacted rules to guarantee the safe utilization of skin care goods, fostering industry expansion.

Key Highlights



The global hyperpigmentation treatment market size is estimated at USD 4.27 billion in 202 4, expected to reach USD 4.75 billion in 202 5 and USD 8.68 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

The global hyperpigmentation treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, application, and end-user.

Based on Treatment Type, Topical Treatments hold the largest share due to the widespread use of creams, lotions, and serums for treating hyperpigmentation, such as dark spots, melasma, and age spots.

Age spots are one of the most common forms of hyperpigmentation, driving demand for treatments targeting this condition.

Dermatology clinics hold a significant market share due to the demand for professional treatments like chemical peels, lasers, and other advanced therapies. North America holds a significant portion of the global hyperpigmentation treatment market.

Competitive Players

The global hyperpigmentation treatment market is characterized by a highly fragmented landscape featuring numerous local and regional players alongside established industry leaders. Key players are at the forefront of innovation, continually expanding their service portfolios to meet increasing demand.

The key players in the global market are L'Oréal S.A., Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Candela Medical, Obagi Medical Products, Allergan (AbbVie), Estée Lauder Companies, Procter and Gamble Co., Pola Orbis Holdings, and Shiseido Company.

Recent Developments



In October 2024, Estée Lauder announced the launch of a new skin treatment line designed explicitly for hyperpigmentation concerns. The product range includes serums and creams incorporating advanced ingredients like Vitamin C and niacinamide. This initiative follows a growing trend toward products that deliver visible results without requiring invasive procedures. The company is also expanding its global reach, focusing on Asia-Pacific, where skin pigmentation concerns are prevalent.

In December 2024, L'Oréal strategically acquired a dermatology-focused startup specializing in AI-driven skincare solutions. This acquisition aims to enhance the company's ability to offer personalized skin treatment solutions for hyperpigmentation. The startup's technology leverages artificial intelligence to analyze skin conditions and recommend targeted treatments. This development is expected to provide L'Oréal with a competitive edge in the growing market for personalized skincare. In November 2024, Candela introduced the PicoWay Resolve Fusion, a new laser device offering enhanced precision in pigmentation treatment, responding to rising demand for non-invasive solutions.

Segmentation

By Treatment TypeTopical Treatments (Creams and Serums)Laser TreatmentsChemical PeelsBy ApplicationAge SpotsMelasmaPost-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH)By End-UserDermatology ClinicsRetail PharmaciesHospitals