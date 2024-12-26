US Pres. Condemns Russia's Outrageous Attacks On Ukraine Energy Facilities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden has condemned Russian "outrageous" attack of cities and facilities in Ukraine, calling on the international community to stand by Kyiv against the Russian aggression.

"In the early hours of Christmas, Russia launched waves of missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and critical energy infrastructur," Biden said in a statement late Wednesday.

The purpose of this "outrageous" attack, he said, was to cut off the Ukrainian people's access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardize the safety of its grid.

The international community, he added, must continue to stand with Ukraine "until it triumphs over Russia's aggression." He said the US has in recent months provided Ukraine with hundreds of air defense missiles. "More are on the way."

"I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in its defense against Russian forces," said Biden.

Ukraine said the Russian attack caused damage to energy facilities. (end)

