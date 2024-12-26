Ukraine’s defense forces intercept 55 Russian cruise missiles, 4 guided missiles, 54 drones on December 25

(MENAFN) On Wednesday at 12:00, December 25, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have fell 55 Russian cruise missiles, four guided air missiles, and 54 drones. That’s in accordance with the Air Force service, Ukrinform reads.



Lately on December 25, Russian started a combined on Ukrainian fuel and power sector facilities, involving missiles of various types (air-, land- and sea-based), in addition to Shahed-type one-way UAVs and other kinds of decoy kamikaze drones.



Overall, the Air Force discovered and followed 184 air targets:



The arsenal includes two KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched in Voronezh), 10 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod region), 12 Caliber cruise missiles (Black Sea), 50 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles (launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers over Volgograd and the Caspian Sea), four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (launched by tactical aircraft over Belgorod region), and 106 Shahed strike drones/decoys of various types (Bryansk, Millerovo).



