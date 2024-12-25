JCB Launches Red Guahan Shopping Mall Shuttle Free Ride Promotion In Guam

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB Launches Red Guahan Shopping Mall Shuttle Free Ride in Guam

TOKYO & GUAM, Dec 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and T.P. Micronesia, (Lam Lam Tours and Transportation), one of the JTB Corp.'s group companies, are launching a new Red Guahan Shopping Mall Shuttle Free Ride Promotion in Guam from January 6, 2025 to April 25, 2025.







The Red Guahan Shopping Mall Shuttle runs a route that connects Guam's major shopping centers, Guam Premier Outlets, Micronesia Mall, Village of Donki, Kmart and Dusit Plaza. JCB's 164 million cardmembers can take advantage of this offer by simply presenting their JCB Card[1] to the driver when they board the bus to receive their free ride.

JCB launched the promotion as previous promotions held in 2023 proved to be very popular with visitors outside of Guam. This promotion is open to JCB cardmembers only (passengers accompanied by JCB cardmembers are not eligible)[2] .

For more information, please visit :



JCB offers special offers and convenient services to JCB cardmembers at more than 100 merchants in Guam. For more information on JCB's special offers, please visit:



About Red Guahan Shopping Mall Shuttle

The Red Guahan Shopping Mall Shuttle is a fixed route bus service that provides transportation in Guam, connecting Guam's major shopping centers.

About Lam Lam Tours and Transportation

T.P. Micronesia, Inc. dba Lam Lam Tours & Transportation owns a fleet of large buses, limousines, trolleys, and other vehicles and provides a variety of transportation services in Guam, including the Red Guahan Shuttle, shuttles between the airport and hotels, and chartered buses.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 53 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 164 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

[1] Prepaid cards and virtual cards are not included.

[2] Those who are not eligible must purchase a ticket. (Children 5 years old and under travel free of charge)

