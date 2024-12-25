(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Christmas Day 2024, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's infrastructure, demonstrating the ongoing intensity of the conflict.



Over 70 missiles and 100 drones targeted power facilities across Ukraine, leaving thousands without heat and electricity during the winter holiday.



Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 59 missiles and 54 drones, showcasing their improved capabilities. However, the strikes still caused significant damage.



One person died in Dnipro, while 500,000 residents in Kharkiv lost heating. DTEK , Ukraine's largest private energy company, reported severe damage to one of its thermal power plants.



This marked the 13th major attack on Ukraine's energy sector in 2024, highlighting Russia's strategy of targeting civilian infrastructure. The assault aimed to exploit winter conditions and weaken Ukrainian morale.







President Zelensky condemned the timing, calling it "inhumane" and accusing Putin of deliberately choosing Christmas for maximum impact.



The international community swiftly denounced the attacks. Allies pledged continued support for Ukraine, including advanced air defense systems to protect critical energy assets.



However, the strikes underscore the ongoing challenges Ukraine faces in maintaining its power grid amid repeated assaults. As the conflict enters its third year, both sides seek strategic advantages.



Ukraine appeals for increased military aid, while Russia persists with its infrastructure destruction campaign. The attacks on energy facilities represent a shift in military tactics, raising questions about the ethics of targeting civilian resources.



This Christmas Day assault demonstrates the conflict's evolving nature and its far-reaching consequences for Ukrainian civilians. It also highlights the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to end the hostilities and protect vulnerable populations.

