Argentina Leads, Mexico Lags: Latam’S Diverse 2025 Outlook

The economic landscape of Latin America in 2025 presents a diverse picture. Growth projections vary across countries, reflecting unique challenges and opportunities.



Major multilateral organizations offer differing forecasts, highlighting the complexity of the region's economic future.

Regional Overview

Latin America's real growth is expected to reach 2.2% in 2025, excluding Argentina and Venezuela. This marks a slight deceleration from the estimated 2.5% growth in 2024.



Global economic stability is likely to persist, but underlying shifts in U.S. administration and China's struggles may usher in a new era for the world economy.

Country-Specific Projections

Argentina

Argentina stands out with optimistic growth forecasts. The government predicts a robust 5% economic recovery. Private consultants surveyed by the Central Bank project a more modest 4.2% growth. This positive outlook contrasts sharply with recent economic challenges.





Brazil

Brazil's Central Bank has revised its 2025 GDP growth forecast upward from 2% to 2.1%. The agricultural sector's stronger-than-expected expansion primarily drives this increase. Brazil's economic resilience continues to play a crucial role in regional growth.

Chile

Chile's Central Bank forecasts economic growth between 1.5% and 2.5% for 2025 and 2026. This follows an expected 2.3% expansion in 2024. Higher public spending and external sector momentum offset weaker household and business spending.

Colombia

BBVA Research predicts Colombia's GDP will grow by 2.5% in 2025 and 3.2% in 2026. Private consumption in durable and semi-durable goods and services will drive this growth. Fixed investment in infrastructure, machinery, and housing will also contribute.

Mexico

Banxico projects a modest 1.2% growth for Mexico's economy in 2025. This forecast comes amid uncertainty and downward revisions by analysts and rating agencies for President Claudia Sheinbaum's first year.

Regional Dynamics

Trade disruptions, price volatility, and new policy mixes will determine winners and losers in 2025. Oxford Economics warns of these factors shaping the economic landscape. The region's six largest economies will likely experience varied growth dynamics.

Conclusion

Latin America's economic outlook for 2025 remains cautiously optimistic. While some countries show promising growth prospects, others face challenges. The region's ability to navigate global economic shifts and internal reforms will be crucial in realizing these projections.

